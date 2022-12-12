SOUTH BEND – Kam Jones scored 25 points, Oso Ighodaro added a double-double and Marquette breezed to a 79-64 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.
Jones sank half of his 20 shots with four 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Ighodaro added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 14 points and Tyler Kolek scored 11 with six assists.
Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish (7-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. JJ Starling scored 12.
Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds to guide Marquette to a 34-29 lead at halftime.
The Golden Eagles scored the first seven points of the second half to push their lead to 12.
Ighodaro’s rebound dunk gave Marquette its largest lead 77-57 with 2:57 left to play.
WISCONSIN 78, IOWA 75, OT: At Iowa City, Iowa, Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and the Badgers rallied to spoil the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener Sunday night.
Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Central Noble’s Connor Essegian had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, and six rebounds.
The Badgers led 76-73 with 26 seconds left. Iowa’s Filip Rebraca made a layup with 10.2 seconds left. But a dunk by Essegian after Wisconsin beat the press made it 78-75 with 4.9 seconds left. Patrick McCaffery missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.
McCaffery topped the Hawkeyes (7-3) with 24 points. It was his 3-pointer with 15 seconds left that sent the game to overtime.
Women
PURDUE 64, ILLINOIS STATE 51: At Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers (9-2) shot better than 65% in the second half and won for the fourth time in five games despite their lowest scoring output of the season.
Rutgers transfer Lasha Petree led Purdue with 14 points and has been in double figures in all 11 games this season. Jeanae Terry chipped in nine points, seven assists and six rebounds. Illinois State shot 29% and 4 of 24 from 3-point range.
BALL STATE 68, PITTSBURGH 66, OT: In Pittsburgh, the Cardinals (8-2) won their sixth straight and captured their first victory over a major-conference opponent since beating Purdue in December 2017.
Madelyn Bischoff hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 left in overtime to cap a 7-0 run and put the Cardinals in front for good at 67-64. Alex Richard led Ball State with a career-high 18 points, and Ally Becki added 10 and 12 rebounds.
No. 20 MARYLAND 85, No. 6 CONNECTICUT 78: At College Park, Maryland, Abby Meyers scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and Diamond Miller made a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Terrpains hold off the depleted Huskies on Sunday.
Shyanne Sellers added 19 points for the Terrapins (9-3), who won for the first time in eight meetings against the Huskies (7-2), who lost for the second time in three games.
Homestead product Ayanna Patterson finished with 10 points and four rebounds for UConn, which lost leading scorer Azzi Fudd to an injured knee last weekend, and point guard Nika Muhl was hurt on Thursday night.