BLACKSBURG, Va. – Olivia Miles had 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead No. 5 Notre Dame to a 63-52 victory over No. 6 Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Miles scored 13 of her points in the second half as the Irish (9-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Georgia Amoore led the Hokies (10-1, 1-1) with 20 points. Elizabeth Kitley added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Virginia Tech, which was seeking its third victory over a top-five team.
After struggling from the floor for the first three quarters, Notre Dame pulled away in the fourth by hitting 9 of 15 from the field.
Lauren Ebo added 15 points off the bench for the Irish, who beat Virginia Tech for the fifth straight time.
No. 4 INDIANA 87, MOREHEAD STATE 24: At Bloomington, Freshman Yarden Garzon scored 16 points, and the Hoosiers held their opponent to four two-point baskets in the third-largest winning margin in the program’s history.
The only other larger winning margins were a 100-24 decision (76 points) over Taylor on Feb. 21, 1975, and a 111-47 win (64) over Nicholls State on Nov. 10, 2019.
The Hoosiers (11-0) limited Morehead State to 18% shooting in winning by 63 points.
Indiana is approaching the program record for most successive wins to open a season: 15-0 in 1972, the first year for women’s basketball at the school. The Hoosiers were 14-0 in 2013-14.
INDIANA STATE 64, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 56: At Terre Haute, Jazzlyn Linbo scored nine points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and added a career-best five blocks, but the Mastodons (4-7) lost their third straight.
Shayla Sellers scored 19 points for PFW and went 12 for 13 at the foul line in a game in which 57 fouls were called and 66 free throws were attempted.
Indiana State finished the game on a 21-11 run, with 17 of the points coming at the foul line.
KEISER 69, SAINT FRANCIS 59: At the West Palm Beach Invitational in Florida, Saint Francis (8-6) finished the tournament with an 0-2 mark despite 21 points and 12 rebounds from Cassidy Crawford, 15 points and six rebounds from Chloe McKnight and 11 points and eight rebounds from Carroll product Emily Parrett. Keiser shot 19 free throws to the Cougars’ six.
Men
GEORGIA 77, NOTRE DAME 62: At Atlanta, Braelen Bridges scored 18 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim posted a double-double off the bench and the Bulldogs (8-3) breezed past the Fighting Irish.
Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (7-4) with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers. Cormac Ryan pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Laszewski had dunks on Notre Dame’s first two possessions of the second half to get the Irish within three, but they would get no closer.
INDIANA TECH 76, KEISER 67: At West Palm Beach, Florida, the No. 16 Warriors (12-2) won for the seventh time in eight games behind Josh Kline, who had 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting, five rebounds and three blocks.
Leo product Blake Davison added 15 points, five assists and four rebounds for Tech.
TRINE 71, LAWRENCE 56: In the St. Andrews Products Classic in Angola, Trine (9-1) won its third straight thanks to a career-high 24 points from Connor Jones, who went 4 for 7 from 3-point range.
East Noble product Brent Cox added 16 points, four assists, four rebounds and three blocks, and North Side graduate Nate Carbaugh added two steals, two points and two rebounds.