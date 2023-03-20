COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tyson Walker scored 23 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State beat second-seeded Marquette 69-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, sending coach Tom Izzo’s squad back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in four years.
Joey Hauser – a Marquette transfer – had 14 points and A.J. Hoggard had as 13 Michigan State (21-12) took over in the last three minutes.
Izzo, the 68-year-old Hall of Fame coach, reached his 15th regional semifinal and won his record 16th March Madness game with a lower-seeded team.
This one was particularly meaningful. Izzo became the face of a grieving school where three students were killed in a campus shooting on Feb. 13.
“It’s been a long year,” an emotional Izzo said in a courtside interview. “I’m just happy for our guys.”
Olivier-Maxence Prosper led Marquette (29-7) with 16 points and Kam Jones had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Big East champions.
Michigan State led by as many as 12 in the first half, but Ben Gold and Prosper made back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Golden Eagles close within 33-28 at halftime.
No. 9 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 78, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 70: In Columbus, Ohio, Johnell Davis scored 29 points, Alijah Martin added 14 and the Owls ended the Knights’ magical run.
FAU (33-3) needed everything they had to put away Faileigh Dickinson (21-16), which stunned top-seeded Purdue on Friday night in just the second 16-over-1 upset in men’s tournament history.
Demetre Roberts scored 20 points and Sean Moore had 14 for the Knights.
No. 3 KANSAS STATE 75, No. 6 KENTUCKY 69: In Greensboro, North Caolina, Markquis Nowell scored 23 of his 27 points after halftime, helping Kansas State beat Kentucky.
The win came thanks to a series of big shots that finally pushed Kansas State through in a tight game. Ismael Massoud and Keyontae Johnson hit two huge 3s late for Kansas State, which will face No. 7 seed Michigan State in Thursday’s East Region semifinals.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points and 18 rebounds for sixth-seeded Kentucky.
No. 3 XAVIER 84, No. 11 PITTSBURGH 73: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Jack Nunge scored 18 points, Adam Kunkel added 15 on five first-half 3-pointers, and the Muskateers topped the Panthers to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2017.
Colby Jones had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and Souley Boum and Jerome Hunter each chipped in with 14 points as all five Xavier starters scored in double digits.
Xavier (27-9) had 17 assists on 19 baskets in the first half to build a 48-34 lead at the break. The Musketeers finished with 22 assists.
Blake Hinson scored 18 points and Jamarius Burton had 16 for Pitt (24-12).
No. 4 UCONN 70, No. 5 SAINT MARY’S 55: In Albany, New York, Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and Jordan Hawkins delivered from the 3-point line in the second half as the Huskies pulled away from the Gaels to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years.
UConn (27-8) advanced to the West Region semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday. Next up is eighth-seeded Arkansas.
Sanogo, a 245-pound junior, was 11 for 16 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds, dominating a big-man matchup with Mitchell Saxen (six points, three rebounds and four fouls).
Saint Mary’s (27-8) of the West Coast Conference failed to get out of the first weekend of the tournament for the second straight season. Aidan Mahaney and Logan Johnson each scored nine points for the Gaels.
No. 6 CREIGHTON 85, No. 3 BAYLOR 76: In Denver, Ryan Nembhard scored a career-high 30 points and the Bluejays found their shooting touch to beat the third-seeded Bears a.
With Baylor heavily focused on containing big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, Nembhard and the Bluejays (23-12) went to work from outside. They shot 45.8% from 3-point range after a 3-for-20 showing in a first-round win over North Carolina State. They also went 22 of 22 from the free throw line, including 10 for 10 from Nembhard.
LJ Cryer finished with 30 points for Baylor (23-11), which lost in the second round for the second consecutive year after winning the championship in 2021. Big 12 freshman of the year Keyonte George was held to seven points.