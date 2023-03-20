BATON ROUGE, La. – Angel Reese dismantled Michigan on both ends of the court with 25 points, 24 rebounds, six blocks and three steals to help third-seeded LSU beat the No. 6 seed Wolverines 66-42 Sunday night in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Reese, a 6-foot-3 All-American forward, did most of her damage with gauze wedged under her upper lip after a shot to her mouth drew blood in the opening minutes of the game.
Alexis Morris scored 11 and LaDazhia Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for LSU (30-2), which never trailed and held Michigan (23-10) to its lowest point total of the season.
The Tigers advanced past the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will meet second seed Utah in the regional semifinal.
Laila Phelia scored 20 for Michigan, which opened the second half on a 7-0 run to pull as close as eight, but quickly went back down by double-digits for good after Reese’s layup and Kateri Poole’s 3. DeKalb graduate and Michigan senior Leigha Brown was held to three points and was just 1 of 7 from the field.
No. 2 IOWA 74, No. 10 GEORGIA 66: In Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark had 22 points and 12 assists while Monika Czinano added 20 points to help the Hawkeyes beat the Bulldogs. Gabbie Marshall added 15 points for Iowa (28-6) and McKenna Warnock had 14.
Clark, a first-team Associated Press All-American, was held scoreless for 13 minutes in the first half, but scored 14 second-half points as the Hawkeyes finally shook off 10th-seeded Georgia (22-12). She made just 6 of 17 shots, but either scored or assisted on nearly every point by the Hawkeyes in the second half.
Diamond Battles led Georgia with 21 points.
No. 2 MARYLAND 77, No. 7 ARIZONA 64: In College Park, Maryland, Diamond Miller scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help the Terrapins to a victory over the Wildcats.
Maryland (27-6) advanced to its third straight Sweet 16 and the 11th under coach Brenda Frese. The Terps trailed by a point after two quarters but ran past Arizona (22-10) in the second half.
Shyanne Sellers, sister of PFW guard Shayla Sellers, scored 15 points and Faith Masonius gave the Terps a lift with 12. Cate Reese led Arizona with 19 points.
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, No. 8 SOUTH FLORIDA 45: In Columbia, South Carolina, Zia Cooke scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had her 81st career double double as the top-seeded Gamecocks shook off a slow start to power past the Golden Bulls.
South Carolina improved to 34-0 with its 40th straight win overall and moved four victories away from a second straight national title. Boston, the program career record holder for double doubles, finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, coming out of her final game at home to a huge ovation.
South Florida (27-7) was seeking its program-record 28th win and its first berth in the Sweet 16.
No. 1 VIRGINIA TECH 72, No. 9 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 60: In Blacksburg, Virginia, Georgia Amoore scored 21 points and the Hokies held off the Jackrabbits.
Elizabeth Kitley added 14 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (29-4), which won its 13th consecutive game to advance to the Sweet 16 for just the second time. The Hokies will play the winner of today’s matchup between No. 12 seed Toledo and No. 4 Tennessee.
Virginia Tech also set a school record with its 29th win, breaking the mark of 28 set by the 1998-99 squad – the only team in school history to reach the Sweet 16.
Myah Selland led South Dakota State (29-6) with 17 points.
No, 2 UTAH 63, No. 10 PRINCETON 56: In Salt Lake City, Alissa Pili had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utes past the Tigers. Jenna Johnson added 15 points for Utah (27-4), which made only one 3-pointer but still advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2006. Kaitlyn Chen scored 19 points and Ellie Mitchell grabbed 18 rebounds for Princeton (24-6).