Having coached seven All-Americans during his 19 years coaching college football, Nate Jensen knows a thing or two about transcendent-level players.
When asked about Saint Francis middle linebacker Nate Talhelm, who led the Cougars in tackles in 2022, Jensen – who stepped down after the ’22 season after seven years as the head coach at Manchester to serve as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for USF – drew comparisons to a certain webbed superhero.
“He’s Superman,” Jensen said. “When things hit the fan, he’s the one to make plays for us. When he comes and he hits you, it’s like a ton of bricks. He’s a really good football player.”
Talhelm and the Saint Francis defense will build off the positives and negatives from Saturday’s season-opening loss to No. 13 Saint Xavier when USF travels to face 24th-ranked Saint Francis (Ill.) this Saturday. Kickoff in Joliet, Ill. is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern.
The defensive effort was a positive for Saint Francis as the unit forced five turnovers – converting three into touchdowns – while also sacking Saint Xavier quarterback Aidan Voss three times.
As the only player to clear the 100-tackle mark for Saint Francis last season, Talhelm notched 10 tackles, tying Nate Newcomer for team-high honors. But as Jensen and Talhelm attested, too many plays turned into huge gains.
While Voss completed just 14-of-29 passes, those 14 completions went for 236 yards. And Saint Xavier gained double-digit yardage on 10 of its rushing attempts.
“We have to stop the big plays, which can really be boiled down to missing assignments,” Talhelm said. “One guy was out of position, and it really got exploited by Saint Xavier. We really have to get back to what we do best, the basics. If everyone knows their assignment, those big plays won’t happen.”
With Talhelm leading the way, Saint Francis got right back to work Monday, bucking the norm of the usual Labor Day cookouts and relaxation, opting instead to log extra hours in the weight room for “one of the best lifting sessions we’ve had,” Talhelm said.
Jensen said Talhelm, who typically leads through his actions, did so again Monday as a continuation of what he’s seen since joining the Saint Francis coaching staff.
“That started last spring with spring ball,” Jensen said. “He was in all summer to train and work with the guys. He does that as an example. He’s not always very vocal, but when he talks, people listen.”
As one of nearly 150 players on Saint Francis’ roster, that ability to lead through actions rather than words earned Talhelm the honor of team captain – a “hands-down, no brainer,” according to Jensen.
“I always harp on doing all the little things right,” Talhelm said. “I feel like guys listen to you a lot more when you develop relationships with them. I just try to get to know everybody and get a feel for their life, so when I say something they listen because they know I care about them.”