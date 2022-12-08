STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Mackenzie Holmes had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 5 Indiana beat Penn State 67-58 on Thursday night.
Sydney Parrish added 18 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11 for Indiana (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The Hoosiers put together a dominant third quarter to pull away after trailing 29-26 at halftime.
Leilani Kapinus led Penn State (7-3, 0-2) with 15 points. Makenna Marisa had 12 and Alexa Williamson added 10.
Penn State turned 11 turnovers into 12 points over the first 12:43. The Lions couldn’t keep pace with Indiana’s opportunistic offense in the second half, however.
They were outscored 22-11 in the third quarter as the Hoosiers went 8 for 16 from the field, working the ball inside where Holmes did most of her scoring.
The Hoosiers led by 15 with 7:47 to play. Penn State cut the deficit to seven with 1:34 left but got no closer.
Until its last game against Illinois, Indiana hadn’t trailed in the second half of any game this season. The Hoosiers didn’t waste any time in reclaiming their lead with a third quarter that featured crisp, quick passing and solid defense.
UCONN 69, PRINCETON 64: In Storrs, Connecticut, Aubrey Griffin scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Huskies to a victory.
UConn held off a furious rally by Princeton after Huskies starting point guard Nika Muhl was knocked of the game early in the third quarter after a collision in the paint.
UConn led by two points with 46 seconds when Griffin drove to the basket for a contested layup. Madison St. Rose made it a two-point game again with a short jumper with 30 seconds remaining.
Ines Bettencourt hit one of two from the foul line for UConn to push the lead to three. Kaitlyn Chen missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game, but Princeton (5-3) regained possession with 5.2 seconds left. However, Chen stepped out of bounds with three seconds to play.
Lou Lopez Senechal had 18 points and Aaliyah Edwards added eight for UConn (6-1). Freshman Ayanna Patterson, a Homestead grad, played six minutes and had a rebound.
No. 20 MARYLAND 77, PURDUE 74: In West Lafayette, Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and the Terrapins defeated the Boilermakers on Thursday night for coach Brenda Frese’s 600th win.
Sellers was long on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left but she got another chance after Purdue turned it over for the 22nd time.
Sellers inbounded it to Abby Meyers, who drove into the lane to draw defenders and passed it out to her wide-open teammate for a game-winning 3.
It was Maryland’s second buzzer-beating win in a week after Diamond Miller sank a jumper to top then-No. 7 Notre Dame 74-72 last Thursday.
Meyers, the Ivy League Player of the Year, scored a team-high 19 points for Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Miller added 18 points, Sellers had 15 and Brinae Alexander scored 11.
Frese is third among active Big Ten coaches for wins with her 600-173 record and is the 49th coach with 600 Division I wins.
Lavender Briggs scored with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter to give Maryland its first lead, 64-63, since it was 21-20.
Abbey Ellis scored 18 points for Purdue (8-2, 1-1), which shot 55% from the field.
Maryland, which improved to 16-2 against Purdue, will host No. 6 UConn on Sunday.
BALL STATE 61, IUPUI 54: In Muncie, the Cardinals (7-2) won their fifth straight game as Ally Becki had her first double-double of the season, scoring 20 points with a career-high 14 rebounds.
Anna Clephane scored 11 points for the Cardinals, who made just six shots from the field in the first half trailed IUPUI (4-5) at halftime, 27-25.
But Ball State outscored the Jaguars 22-13 in the third quarter. South Side graduate Jaci Jones had four rebounds for IUPUI.
ST. THOMAS (Minn.) 79, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 64: In Saint Paul, Minnesota, the Mastodons (4-6) trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 26-13 in the final period.
The Tommies took control of the game with a 16-0 run in the second quarter.
St. Thomas (4-4) scored 22 points at the free throw line, and Sammy Opichka finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Destinee Marshall led PFW with 12 points, Ryin Ott scored 11, and Amellia Bromenschenkel recorded nine points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.
Men
No. 25 OHIO STATE 67, RUTGERS 66: Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Buckeyes the victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go.
Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made of one of two for Rutgers.
Thornton assisted on Holden’s winner – his lone basket of the game.
Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).
Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1). Aundre Hyatt added 13 points and Cam Spencer had 11.
WISCONSIN STEVENS POINT 53, TRINE 49: In Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the Thunder pulled within two points in the final minute, but Jackson Jannsen missed a 3-point attempt and the Pointers hit two free throws to close out the game and hand Trine (6-1) its first loss of the season.
Brent Cox and Nate Carbaugh each scored 11 points for Trine, and Cox and Emmanuel Megnanglo each had 10 rebounds. Jake Buchanan led the Pointers (6-3) with 15 points.