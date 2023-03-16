ORLANDO, Fla. – Five years to the day after becoming the first and only No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16, Virginia was again upset in the first round, this time as a No. 4 seed, falling 68-67 to 13th-seeded Furman on Thursday.
Virginia hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since its 2019 triumph over Texas Tech for the title. Clark’s bad pass was intercepted by Garrett Hien in the closing seconds, leading to a wide-open 3-pointer that JP Pegues drained.
“This is part of the game. I’ve used this line before, but when you step between the lines, you take the good and you take the hard with it. You try to handle them both with dignity and respect,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.
Jalen Slawson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the 28-7 Paladins. Kadin Shedrick led the Cavaliers (25-8) with 15 points,
East
DUKE 74, ORAL ROBERTS 51: In Orlando, Florida, Jeremy Roach had a career high with 23 points, helping the fifth-seeded Blue Devils rout the No. 12 seed Golden Eagles.
South
MARYLAND 67, WEST VIRGINIA 65: In Birmingham, Alabama, the Terrapins overcame a sluggish start and a final heave at the buzzer by Kedrian Johnson to beat the Mountaineers. Johnson led all scorers with 27 points.
ALABAMA 96, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 75: In Birmingham, Alabama, the Crimson Tide buried the Islanders under an early 3-point onslaught, and the NCAA Tournament’s top seed won easily even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless.
Alabama (30-5) buried 10 first-half 3s in a predictably easy win.
SAN DIEGO STATE 63, CHARLESTON 57: In Orlando, Florida, Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and the No. 5 seed Aztecs held on to beat the 12th-seeded Cougars.
San Diego State (28-6) won its first tournament game since 2015 .
MISSOURI 76, UTAH STATE 65: In Sacramento, California, the Tigers used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating the Aggies.
Midwest
AUBURN 83, IOWA 75: In Birmingham, Alabama, Johni Broome had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the No. 9 Tigers beat the Hawkeyes. Auburn made 11 of 12 free throws over the final four minutes to lock up the victory.
Texas 81, Colgate 61: In Des Moines, Iowa, Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and the No. 2 seed Longhorns shut down the sharpshooting Red Raiders.
Rice made five of his seven 3s in the first half. Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu each added 17 points.
West
KANSAS 96, HOWARD 68: In Des Moines, Iowa, Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the No. 1 seed and defending national champion Jayhawks, who allowed absent and recovering coach Bill Self to rest from a recent heart procedure during an easy victory over the Bison (22-13).
Freshman Gradey Dick had 19 points for Kansas (28-7).
ARKANSAS 73, ILLINOIS 63: In Des Moines, Iowa, Ricky Council IV scored 18 points and the Razorbacks survived some anxious moments in the second half against the Illini.
Devo Davis had 16 points for eighth-seeded Arkansas.
Northwestern 75, Boise State 67: In Sacramento, California, Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats past the Broncos.
Seventh-seeded Northwestern (22-11) never trailed. Boise State, a No. 10 seed is still searching for its first tournament win.