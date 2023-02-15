DURHAM, N.C. – Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory.
Krzyzewski attended his first game since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach. He saw Jon Scheyer become the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 career home games, passing North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, who had 12 to start the 2021-22 season.
Filipowski was scoreless in an overtime loss at Virginia on Saturday in which the ACC admitted officials should have let a foul call stand on his last-second drive in regulation and given him two potential game-winning free throws. In Tuesday’s win he was 9-of 16 shooting and the only Blue Devil to score in double figures.
Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight. He was 11-of-13 shooting. Ven-Allen Lubin added 10 points. Nate Laszewski scored just five and fouled out, but surpassed 1,500 career points.
BALL STATE 87, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 77: In Muncie, Payton Sparks scored 20 and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to their sixth straight victory.
Demarius Jacobs scored 17 points for Ball State (19-7, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman finished with 17 points, while adding eight assists.
VILLANOVA 62, BUTLER 50: In Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats past the Bulldogs. The win moved Villanova to .500 at 13-13. Butler dropped to 13-14.