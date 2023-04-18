Purdue center Zach Edey entered his name into the NBA Draft on Tuesday, but will maintain his collegiate eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to the Boilermakers next season.
Edey, the consensus national player of the year last season when Purdue won Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships, has two years of eligibility remaining and is projected to be a late-second-round pick in the draft by some experts, while others think he won't be picked at all.
"My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn't change a thing about it," Edey wrote in on social media. "From ranked 437 in my (recruiting) class to National Player of the Year, I can't put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season (the Boilermakers lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament), I loved every second of it.
"I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what's next."
The NCAA permits players to go through the NBA's pre-draft process and get feedback from league scouts and executives while maintaining their ability to ultimately return to school. Edey will very likely be invited to the NBA Combine in May in Chicago, where he will get a chance to put his game on display against other potential draft picks and learn more about his draft prospects from NBA personnel.
Edey, who averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks last season while shooting close to 61% from the field, will have until May 31 to make a final decision on whether to return to Purdue or begin his professional career.
“I’m not leaning one way or another right now, and I have no idea,” Edey told GoldandBlack.com after winning the Wooden Award earlier this month. “I have to wait until my evals get back and stuff like that and see what my agent tells me and make a decision from there.
“I only have good options in front of me. If go to the NBA, I’ll get drafted. If I don’t go to the NBA, I’ll come back to Purdue and I’ll make a lot of money and I’ll have a really good time here. Either way, I have no bad situations.”
Ali Ali enters transfer portal
Butler forward Ali Ali entered the transfer portal after spending one season with the Bulldogs in which he averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 38% from the field and nearly 26% from 3-point range.
Ali is a former East Noble standout out of Kendallville who was an Indiana All-Star in 2019 and was the first Knight to be named an Indiana Junior All-Star. He played three seasons at Akron prior to his time at Butler, helping the Zips to the NCAA Tournament in 2022, when he averaged 13.9 points and shot 40.7% from beyond the arc on the way to All-MAC honors.
At Butler, Ali played in 18 games, starting 12. He missed the first 11 games of the campaign with concussion symptoms and nasal surgery, but returned to score 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, dish five assists, grab five rebounds, notch two steals and block a shot in a 59-58 road win over DePaul in February.
The 6-foot-8 wing has one year of eligibility left.
Boilermakers bring in transfer CB
Purdue received a commitment from transfer cornerback Marquis Wilson, previously of Penn State, to play for the Boilermakers in the fall.
Wilson has one year of eligibility left after spending four years with the Nittany Lions in which he played in 38 games and started twice. Last season, he appeared in 10 games, notching 18 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The 5-11, 180-pound Wilson was a four-star recruit out of high school, the No. 393 recruit nationally, per 247 Sports.
He will join a Purdue cornerbacks room which lost Cory Trice, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season, and Reese Taylor to the NFL and will compete with sixth-year senior Jamari Brown and senior Tee Denson for snaps.