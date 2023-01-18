Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week and co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday after scoring a career-high 27 points and shooting 6 for 12 from 3-point range in the Boilermakers’ 73-55 win over Nebraska on Friday, their only game of the week.
Loyer, a Homestead graduate who holds the single-season scoring record for the Spartans, has won Freshman of the Week four times, surpassing Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh (three) for the conference lead. He won Player of the Week for the first time, sharing the honor with Rutgers’ Cam Spencer, who averaged 22 points in two Scarlet Knight wins and hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Northwestern.
Loyer’s awards do not include his 17-point, 4-assist performance against Michigan State on Monday. He scored or assisted on Purdue’s final 14 points in the 64-63 victory. He is averaging 18 points on 53.5% 3-point shooting over his last four games.
IU women’s Garzon also honored twice
On the women’s side of the weekly Big Ten basketball honors, Hoosiers guard Yardon Garzon was named Freshman of the Week.
Garzon also earned Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week honors, the first Hoosier to do so, after averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists in wins over Maryland and Wisconsin. The Ra’anana, Israel, native shot 73.3% from the field and 70% from 3-point range in the two games.
Garzon ended up at Indiana in part because she worked out in high school with coach Vernard Hollins in Fort Wayne.
Purdue football lands 2 transfers
New Purdue football coach Ryan Walters has continued filling out his roster early this week with transfer portal commitments from former Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and former Bowling Green offensive lineman Jalen Grant.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Nichols is the second transfer the Boilermakers have landed from Arkansas in the last week, joining defensive back Anthony Brown. Nichols will be a sixth-year senior in the fall, giving him one year of eligibility remaining, and he played in 49 games over five seasons with the Razorbacks, starting 23, including all 12 this season. His most productive season came in 2021, when he notched 22 tackles, 3 1/2 for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble.
Nichols fills a need for the Boilermakers, who have lost honorable mention All-Big Ten defensive tackles Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, and Branson Deen this offseason. Johnson transferred to Auburn and Deen went to Miami (Florida). Former Carmel star Cole Brevard, a Penn State transfer and the No. 1 recruit in Indiana in the 2020 class, will also compete for snaps at defensive tackle, as will Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis.
Grant was a three-year starter, splitting time between guard and center, for the Falcons. A three-star recruit in the 2020 class, he appeared in 30 games over those three seasons and will compete for immediate playing time on a Purdue offensive line losing Spencer Holstege (transfer to UCLA) and Cam Craig (back injury). He has two years of eligibility left.
The Boilermakers have added four players from the transfer portal since Walters was hired in mid-December, a transfer class which ranks No. 60 nationally, per 247 Sports.