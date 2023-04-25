Fresh off winning The Journal Gazette’s Tiffany Gooden Award as the most outstanding boys or girls basketball player in the SAC, Snider junior guard Jordyn Poole committed to play for coach Katie Gearlds at Purdue on Tuesday.
Poole is the No. 1 recruit from Indiana in the 2024 class, according to ESPN, and No. 55 in the country. She chose the Boilermakers over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Kentucky, Marquette and Iowa.
The Panthers’ point guard told The Journal Gazette her most important criteria for choosing a college was a coaching staff she can trust as she moves away from home for the first time.
“The next people (closest to me) will be the coaching staff, so I want to make sure I’m comfortable with them and can go to them,” Poole said.
Poole, a three-time first-team All-SAC honoree, led Snider to a 21-5 record and a regional championship this year. The Panthers fell to Fishers 67-66 at semistate despite 31 points from their star guard. The 5-foot-6 Poole averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals for the year, shooting 48% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.
Poole is Gearlds’ second commitment in the 2024 class, joining Missouri native Kendall Puryear, a 6-2 forward. The Boilers are riding a wave of recent recruiting success, with Poole’s commitment coming less than a week after they added sisters Amiyah and Mila Reynolds, the latter a transfer from Maryland, the former an incoming freshman from South Bend Washington who was third in Indiana Miss Basketball voting this year.
Irish, Boilers QBs in transfer portal
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner and Purdue signal-caller Brady Allen, each a former four-star recruit, entered the transfer portal.
Buchner has three years of eligibility remaining and left open the possibility of returning to the Irish.
“I love Notre Dame,” Buchner wrote in a statement on social media. “The people, and especially my teammates, are what makes this place special for me. I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future.
“After discussions with Coach (Marcus) Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider.”
Buchner placed a “do not contact” tag on his transfer-portal entry, meaning he will reach out to the schools for which he would consider departing rather than having coaches contact him.
The sophomore-to-be began last season as Notre Dame’s first-string quarterback but suffered a severe shoulder sprain in a loss to Marshall in Week 2 and did not return until his team’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina. Buchner started the bowl game and accounted for five touchdowns – three passing and two rushing – while also throwing three interceptions. He was named the game’s MVP after the Irish won 45-38.
He completed 55.4% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns against five interceptions in three games last season.
In January, the Irish brought in former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman from the transfer portal. The sixth-year senior is the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. While Freeman insisted this spring that Hartman and Buchner were locked in a genuine quarterback competition, Hartman’s experience and track record of production made it likely he would ultimately win the job.
In Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, Hartman completed 13 of 16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, while Buchner went 8 for 18 for 44 yards and threw an interception.
Allen was the No. 10 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247 Sports. A Fort Branch native, he was named Indiana Mr. Football in 2021 after throwing 58 touchdown passes and leading Gibson Southern to a Class 3A state title. His 11,918 passing yards in high school are the second-most in state history.
Allen, who has four years of eligibility left, spent 2022 as Purdue’s fourth-string quarterback. But new Purdue coach Ryan Walters brought in former Texas quarterback Hudson Card through the portal and all indications from spring practice were that Card, who has two years left, will start in the fall.
2 transfers select Boilermakers
Walters also received commitments from two players out of the transfer portal this week – former Florida Atlantic receiver Jahmal Edrine and former Auburn defensive lineman Jeffrey M’ba.
The 6-3, 214-pound Edrine caught 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns for the Owls last season as a redshirt freshman and has three years of eligibility left.
M’ba, originally from France, began his college football career at the junior college level, where he had 13 1/2 tackles for loss at Independence Community College in 2021. He was the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the country that cycle, per 247 Sports, and had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his one season at Auburn. The 313-pound lineman will play nose tackle.
Big Ten announces basketball foes
The Big Ten announced each team’s list of conference opponents for the upcoming basketball season. Dates and tipoff times will be announced later.
Purdue, the defending league regular-season and tournament champion, will play two games against Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin, and play at home only against Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State. They will also have games at Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State.
Indiana, which finished tied for second, will play Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin twice, host Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern and travel to Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers.