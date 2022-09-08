After finishing 3-6 in 2021, the Saint Francis football program finds itself in a wholly unfamiliar position – unranked in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 preseason poll for the first time since the program’s inaugural season in 1998.
With a bevy of starters returning who witnessed the highs of playoff football in 2018 and 2019 and the uncharacteristic sub-.500 campaign last fall, the Cougars hope this fall they live up to what coach Kevin Donley and his staff dubbed them as – “The Turnaround Crew.”
“You have to learn from the past but don’t dwell on it,” Donley said. “We’re doing some things differently on both sides of the ball. There’s nothing like getting knocked on your butt to test your grit. Do you respond in a positive, combative way, or does the same thing happen again? We’ll scratch and claw and fight to get back to winning ways.”
While the turnaround must ultimately come from the play on the field, a few changes to the coaching staff helped start the rallying cry. A pair of long-time coaches in Trevor Miller and Pat Donley departed the coaching staff for other opportunities.
Miller joined another former Saint Francis coach, Eric Wagoner, who now serves as the head coach at NCAA Division II Frostburg State. While Pat Donley will not coach football this fall, he’ll stay close to the USF program as the team’s apparel representative.
“The four of us had been together for 12-plus years,” assistant head coach Joey Didier said. “We each had off and on-field duties. As those guys moved on, I absorbed a lot of those off-field duties. I’m still active with the defense and I’m there to mentor (new co-defensive coordinators Matt) Millhouse and (Rahju) Blackmon as best as I can.
“It’s my way to serve our program. We all have a role that is important in our success, and my role is to take as many responsibilities off Coach Donley’s plate as possible so he can focus on coaching football.”
Heath Simmons returns at quarterback, and he’ll hand the ball off to a familiar running back in Cam Peterson.
Jay Segal returns at wide receiver, with Ethan Dye, Eli Patchett and Carroll graduate Nathan Harrah also ready to catch passes.
“Hopefully (Simmons’) experience will pay off,” Coach Donley said. “He’s the starter right now and he’s looked pretty good (in preseason).”
Others potentially in the mix to take snaps include junior Luke Robertson, freshmen Garrett Yoon and Eastside graduate Laban Davis, who earned team MVP honors in the North-South All-Star Game in July and who Donley compared to one of the best running backs to ever play for Saint Francis.
“(Davis is) an outstanding football player,” Donley said. “He reminds me of (2004 Mid-States Football Association Player of the Year) Cory Jacquay except he can throw it too, and he plays awfully hard.”
Saint Francis averaged 95.6 yards rushing per game last fall. If the turnaround does take place, the offensive line – with junior Jared Almeida at center, Carroll grad Reeve Muncie and Wayne product Lukas Fender at the guard spots and Bronson Kooy and Solomon Asiedu as tackles – will play a pivotal role.
While the Cougars did surrender 30.8 points and 360.6 yards of offense a year ago, many significant players return, including the entire starting linebacking corps in River Walsh, Nate Talhelm and Dekahri Jones.
“You count on everybody, but you have to lean on your leaders,” Didier said. “We have some very good leaders on offense and on defense. We have most of the defense back, and it’s one of those years where we have depth and leadership.”
Every projected starter in the defensive secondary played extensive minutes last season – Bluffton’s Brandon Lockwood; Bailey Parker, who led East Noble to the Class 4A state title game in 2019; along with corners Isaiah Higgins and Damon Hunter.
Up front, Connor Price, Snider graduate Will Swartz, Joey Schaufelberger and A.J. Moore will draw first-team snaps to key a defense that seeks to improve upon the 148.4 yards per game opponents averaged on the ground.
“They are taking everything that ‘Coach D’ instills in the program and running with it,” Didier said. “They have the experience of seeing the good and the bad, and wanting to make it good again. All those players were around for the playoffs in 2019 and the final four in 2018, and they see how delicate it can be when things don’t go exactly the way you want. That ‘Turnaround Crew’ has been a rallying message for the players and the staff.”