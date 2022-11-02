Zach Edey scored 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in just 16 minutes as Purdue rolled to a 102-57 victory over Division II Truman State at Mackey Arena on Wednesday in the Boilermakers’ only exhibition game before their season opener Tuesday against Milwaukee.
Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer started at shooting guard for Purdue next to fellow freshman Braden Smith and dished six assists, though he was just 1 for 7 from the field and 1 for 5 from 3-point range.
Loyer also started in a “secret” scrimmage the Boilermakers held against Cincinnati.
Redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn poured in 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and pulled down six rebounds for the Boilers, while fellow big man Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian product, chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.
Purdue trailed as late as the 12:59 mark of the first half, but a Kaufman-Renn 3-pointer put the Boilers in front for good and they finished the first half on a 36-11 run.
Purdue turned the ball over just four times and had an 18-0 advantage in points off turnovers. It also out-rebounded Truman State 49-20, but shot only 34% from 3-point range and 63% from the foul line.
NOTRE DAME 67, XAVIER (LA.) 52: At Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Notre Dame struggled somewhat against NAIA Xavier, shooting just 42% and getting outrebounded 46-33. The Irish led by only five with 13:22 left, but an 8-0 run, fueled by four points from Dane Goodwin, helped put the game away.
Goodwin had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and went 8 for 8 from the foul line. He was 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and Notre Dame shot 27% on 3-pointers.
Five-star freshman guard JJ Starling had two points in 32 minutes, went 1 for 7 from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range. He dished two assists.
Notre Dame opens its season Nov. 10 against Radford.