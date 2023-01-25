Saint Francis guard Antwaan Cushingberry scored 18 points in the Cougars' 72-71 win over Mount Vernon Nazarene in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on Wednesday, pushing the grad student past Brett Norris and into the top spot of the Saint Francis career points list with 2,286. Norris scored 2,280 points in 100 games from 1988 to 1992.
Cushingberry went 6 for 11 from the field and added three rebounds, three assists and a steal on his record-breaking night and helped the Cougars (12-10, 5-7 Crossroads League) win their second straight, though they had to survive a last-second 3-point attempt from MVNU's Eric McLaughlin to hold on. McLaughlin went 0 for 8 from the field.
Carroll product Dan McKeeman scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers, part of an 11-for-28 night from deep for Saint Francis. Former Blackhawk Christian standout Zane Burke added 12 points and seven rebounds and South Side's Ashton Johnson had four points and a steal off the bench.
HUNTINGTON 60, INDIANA WESLEYAN 59: In Huntington, Foresters guard Zach Goodline knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds left to turn a 59-57 deficit into the Foresters' third win in four games, this one against the No. 6 team in the country. Goodline had 12 points and seven rebounds and Lane Sparks led the way for Huntington (16-6, 8-4 Crossroads) with 16 points. Churubusco product Landen Jordan chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and two steals and fellow former Eagle Jackson Paul had two points and a steal off the bench. Former Huntington North Viking Hank Pulver scored five points and grabbed four rebounds.
INDIANA TECH 77, CORNERSTONE 72: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the eighth-ranked Warriors (18-3, 11-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) stayed atop the WHAC with their third straight win behind 14 points and seven rebounds from Josh Kline and 13 and nine from Rog Stein. Cory McKinney and Max Perez each chipped in 11 points and Leo product Blake Davison added 10, including a 2-for-2 night from 3-point range. Tech went 10 of 18 from beyond the arc. Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman added four points, two rebounds and a block for the Warriors.
GRACE 80, MARIAN 70: In Indianapolis, the No. 7 Lancers (19-3, 9-3 Crossroads) moved within a game of first-place Indiana Wesleyan with a road win over the 16th-ranked Knights. Grace shot close to 55% and 9 for 22 from 3-point range while winning the rebounding battle 46-33. Blackhawk Christian product Frankie Davidson had nine points, five rebounds and two blocks for the Lancers, while Whitko grad Brett Sickafoose added three points. Ian Scott led Grace with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting.
TRINE 76, ADRIAN 64: In Adrian, Michigan, the No. 21 Thunder (16-2, 6-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) got 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals from Emmanuel Megnanglo to win for the 10th time in 11 games. East Noble product Brent Cox added 12 points and former Carroll Charger Ryan Preston had six rebounds. North Side product Nate Carbaugh had two points, an assist and a rebound off the bench for Trine, which shot 54% and forced 20 Adrian turnovers.
Women
BALL STATE 89, AKRON 66: At Worthen Arena in Muncie, the Cardinals (16-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) remained in a first-place tie in the MAC with Bowling Green thanks to their fourth straight win. Madelyn Bischoff led Ball State with 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting and 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Ally Becki chipped in 13 points and eight assists, part of a night in which the Cardinals had 23 assists on 31 made baskets while shooting 52% from the field and 11 for 21 from 3-point range.
INDIANA TECH 66, CORNERSTONE 46: In Grand Rapids, the No. 14 Warriors (18-3, 12-1 WHAC) maintained their grip on first place in the WHAC thanks to double-doubles from Erika Foy (17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) and Bethany Worm (16 points and 10 rebounds) and 15 points from Taylor Covington. Tech has won seven in a row. It held Cornerstone to 4 for 20 from 3-point range and won the second quarter 20-7 to take control.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 75, HUNTINGTON 60: In Marion, Alli Vaughn had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals, but the Foresters (8-14, 3-9 Crossroads) lost their fourth in a row. Huntington led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter, but was out-scored 22-11 in the second and shot just 12 of 22 at the foul line while No. 7 Wesleyan was 25 for 32. Carroll product Kelli Damman had 14 points for the Wildcats.
MARIAN 65, GRACE 56: At the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake, the Lancers (16-6, 9-3 Crossroads) fell to the first-place Knights despite 16 points apiece from Kiersten Findley and Karlee Feldman. Warsaw product Maddie Ryman had six points, four rebounds and four assists for Grace, but shot 3 for 17 from the field as the Lancers saw a four-game winning streak snapped.
HOPE 83, TRINE 69: At the MTI Center in Angola, the 11th-ranked Thunder (14-4, 8-1 MIAA) saw their five-game winning streak snapped and their MIAA lead shrink to a half-game over No. 8 Hope (8-2 in league play), which led 26-11 at the end of the first quarter. Makayla Ardis, who came in averaging 10.2 points, exploded for 29 on 9-for-16 shooting and 4 for 9 from 3-point range in a losing effort. Sidney Wagner added 19 points and Warsaw product Abby Sanner added three points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench. Trine won the first meeting between the teams 76-64 at Hope in December.