Indiana Tech men’s basketball clinched an outright Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference title with a 97-69 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday at the Schaefer Center. The Warriors have won three of the last four conference crowns, including two in a row.
The Warriors’ women’s hoops team clinched a share of its own conference championship with a 73-46 triumph over UM-Dearborn, also at the Schaefer Center. The women, ranked 16th in the country, have won five of the last six WHAC titles.
The No. 6 men’s team (24-3, 17-2 WHAC) got 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Bishop Dwenger product Lucas Lehrman, who went 7 for 10 from the field. Former Leo Lion Blake Davison added 12 points in 17 minutes on 4 for 6 from the field. The Warriors have won nine in a row and are 9-0 at home.
The women’s team (23-4, 17-2 WHAC), which leads Siena Heights by a game with one remaining, was paced by 14 points and 14 rebounds from Erika Foy in its fourth consecutive victory. Carroll graduate Laney Steckler made a pair of 3-pointers for six points and added two rebounds.
Women
BALL STATE 78, OHIO 53: At Worthen Arena in Muncie, the Cardinals (22-4, 12-1 Mid-American Conference) won their 10th in a row and improved to 13-0 at home. Ball State climbed into sole possession of first place in the MAC with the win and Bowling Green’s loss to Northern Illinois. Thelma Dis Agustsdottir led the way with a career-high 34 points on 9-for-13 3-point shooting, equaling a program record for made 3s.
SAINT FRANCIS 77, BETHEL 70: In Mishawaka, the Cougars (15-14, 10-8 Crossroads League) won their third in a row thanks to 27 points from Cassidy Crawford and 13 and six rebounds from Carroll product Emily Parrett. Norwell grad Maiah Shelton had 16 points and five assists for Bethel.
TRINE 85, SAINT MARY’S 49: In Notre Dame, the 15th-ranked Thunder (19-5, 13-2) remained tied atop the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Hope with one game remaining for each. Trine’s Sidney Wagner led the way with 23 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and three assists. Warsaw product Abby Sanner had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals off the bench.
HUNTINGTON 82, GOSHEN 72: In Goshen, the Foresters (10-18, 5-13 Crossroads) snapped a four-game losing streak behind 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and six rebounds from Konnor Gambrell. Huntington North product Maddy Robrock had nine points and three rebounds off the bench.
GRACE 69, SPRING ARBOR 64: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, the Lancers (20-8, 13-5 Crossroads) won for the fourth time in five games. Kiersten Findley poured in 20 points and had 13 rebounds and Warsaw product Maddie Ryman added 13 points and five assists. Grace won the fourth quarter 26-17.
PURDUE-MICHIGAN STATE, ppd.: The women’s basketball game between Purdue and Michigan State, scheduled for Wednesday, did not take place “due to the tragic events on Michigan State University’s campus on Monday night,” the Boilermakers said in a statement.
The game, which was set for Mackey Arena, has not yet been rescheduled and it is unclear if it will be.
Men
TRINE 72, KALAMAZOO 45: At the MTI Center in Angola, the No. 24 Thunder (21-3, 11-2 MIAA) stayed in the conference title race thanks to 14 points from East Noble grad Brent Cox. The Thunder trail Calvin by one game with a game left.
North Side graduate Nate Carbaugh added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.