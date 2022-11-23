Jarred Godfrey led Purdue Fort Wayne with 14 points, five steals and three assists, but the Mastodons lost 70-58 to Southern Miss in the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division title game Wednesday in Cancun, Mexico.
Godfrey and Damian Chong Qui, who had eight points, were selected to the all-tournament team.
PFW’s Bobby Planutis had 12 points with four 3-pointers.
The Mastodons led 18-15, but Southern Miss went on an 18-2 run over a seven-minute stretch to lead 33-20 with 4:18 left in the first half. The Mastodons (3-3) never got closer than seven after that.
The Mastodons were 21 of 48 (43.8%) from the field and 8 of 22 (36.4%) from 3-point range. PFW committed 18 turnovers.
Felipe Haase led Southern Miss (6-0) 21 points.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
WISCONSIN 43, DAYTON 42: At Paradise Island, Bahamas, Wisconsin freshman and Central Noble grad Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points as the Badgers beat Dayton in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%.
The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with Kobe Elvis looking to drive, but Max Klesmit blocked Elvis’ runner out of bounds with two seconds left and one on the shot clock.
Elvis scored 16 points to lead the Flyers, the Atlantic 10 favorite who were ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 before falling out this week.
No. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74: At Paradise Island, Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks give coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
Jalen Wilson added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the reigning national champion Jayhawks (5-0), who blew an eight-point halftime lead and a nine-point second-half lead before grinding it out at the Battle 4 Atlantis
Kansas had imposed the suspension on Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout from a pending NCAA infractions case tied to the federal investigation into corruption within the sport.
Casey Morsell scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack (4-1)
Women
No. 4 OHIO STATE 105, WRIGHT STATE 52: In Columbus, Ohio, Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 to lead six Buckeyes in double figures.
The Buckeyes shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 for the Buckeyes.
BALL STATE 80, UTAH STATE 55: At Logan, Utah, the Cardinals (3-2) were paced by Madelyn Bischoff and Annie Rauch, who had 12 points apiece.
Rauch added eight rebounds.
Ball State had a 19-15 lead before taking control with a 27-8 second-quarter run.
UT MARTIN 81, PFW 51: At Savannah, Georgia, Amellia Bromenschenkel had 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting as the Mastodons lost at the Hostilo Community Classic and fell to 3-4 this season.
Audra Emmerson added 10 points.
For UT Martin (2-4), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks had 21 points.