Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Pat Miller said Thursday that Division III basketball can be predictable at times, dominated by a few favorites.
Not this year.
"This year, I think there are four great teams, and I think anybody could come out of here with a championship," Miller said during a press conference Wednesday at the Coliseum ahead of today's Final Four, where the Warhawks will face Mount Union at 8 p.m.
In past years, four-time Division III champion UW-Whitewater might've been one of those dominant favorites, but this season the unranked Warhawks (25-7) have perhaps had the most unlikely path to the Coliseum.
Whitewater went 9-5 in conference this season, finishing third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season standings. But the Warhawks knocked off River Falls, La Crosse and regular-season champ Oshkosh in the conference tournament, and so far in the NCAA tournament have beaten 2022 Final Four participant Wabash, No. 8 Case Western Reserve, No. 11 Johns Hopkins and, most recently, No. 6 Oswego State.
Of those seven tournament games, six have come by seven points or fewer.
"Everybody on our team, we just always grind, and we push through. Those games, obviously we played some tough teams, but our team is always willing to push through on everything and grind to get through it," junior forward Trevon Chislom said. "Even when there are close games, we always have the mindset that we can still win, so we go out there and we play to win."
Freshman guard Miles Barnstable is leading Whitewater with 16.3 points a game, and his junior brother Delvin is scoring 11.8 and is leading the team with an average of 6.2 rebounds. Chislom is averaging 15.7 points on 54.7% shooting.
No. 3 Mount Union (29-2) is more like the juggernaut one might expect to make it to the national semifinals. The Purple Raiders are scoring 84.0 points a game this season, which ranks 18th in Division III, best of any of the remaining four teams. Mount Union has four players averaging double-digit scoring: Junior forward Christian Parker leads with way with 18.5 point, senior guard Collen Gurley is scoring 14.5 and graduate student Darrell Newson and senior guard Jeffery Mansfield are scoring 10.5 and 10.2.
Mansfield also leads the Purple Raiders with 95 assists and Gurley has 91 for a team that is averaging 14.2 assists.
"I think it's having the weapons around you, having Darrell, who shoots almost 50% from 3, having a player of the year in Christian," said Gurley, referring to the fact that Parker was voted the Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year in February. "For me, when I have the ball, having Jeffery Mansfield, having those weapons around and trusting guys, and having guys who will hit shots in big times, it always feels good."
Mount Union, which is a small private school located in Alliance, Ohio, went 16-2 in the OAC this season, and won the conference tournament with a 95-80 win over Marietta. In contrast to the Warhawks, all but one of the Purple Raiders' tournament wins have come by double-digit margins, with the one exception being a 73-65 win over Anderson in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Mount Union is now set to face its second-straight WIAC opponent after beating No. 12 UW-Oshkosh 78-67 in the Elite Eight on Saturday.