For the first time in 27 years, the Columbia City girls basketball team claimed an outright conference championship.
With the Eagles’ 77-32 home victory over New Haven (2-18, 0-7), Columbia City (20-2, 7-0) finished unbeaten in Northeast 8 play, winning the conference title.
It’s the Eagles’ first conference championship since the 1996 squad claimed the now-defunct Northeast Hoosier Conference.
NORWELL 66, EAST NOBLE 30: In Kendallville, Kennedy Fuelling became the seventh player for Norwell (19-3, 6-1 NE8) to score 1,000 career points as the visiting Knights secured second place in the conference.
East Noble (5-17, 1-6) fell to 2-2 in its last four games to end the regular season.
SNIDER 54, CARROLL 39: At Snider, Jordyn Poole’s 23-point night ensured that the Panthers (18-4, 8-1 SAC) finished in second place in the SAC.
Kayla Gibbs and Lily George both scored 11 for the Chargers (14-7, 6-3).
CONCORDIA 63, NORTH SIDE 29: At North Side, the Cadets (9-13, 4-5 SAC) secured a 4-1 record in their last five games of the season, while the Legends (6-15, 1-8) fell for the seventh straight time.
BISHOP DWENGER 45, SOUTH SIDE 29: At South Side, the Saints (9-15, 2-7 SAC) won despite going just 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.
Justice Billingsley scored 14 for the Archers (2-17, 0-9).
WAYNE 60, BISHOP LUERS 37: At Wayne, Shabrea O’Quinn scored 23 points as the Generals (15-7, 5-4 SAC) clinched a top-half finish in conference play.
The Knights (9-13, 3-6) fell to 3-3 in their last six to end the regular season.
BELLMONT 48, LEO 23: In Decatur, Sydney Keane scored 18 for the Braves (17-4, 5-2 NE8) finished third in the conference.
Leah Shappell led the Lions (11-11, 3-4) with seven.
CENTRAL NOBLE 60, CHURUBUSCO 12: In Albion, the Cougars put the wraps on a runner-up finish in the NECC. Madison Vice scored 16 and Meghan Kiebel added 14 for Central Noble (21-2, 9-1).
The Eagles (5-17, 1-9) dropped their third in a row.
Boys
HOMESTEAD 66, NORTHROP 48: At Homestead, the Spartans (15-4, 6-0 SAC) remained the lone remaining unbeaten in SAC play despite 22 points from Dalman Alexander of the Bruins (4-12, 2-4).
CONCORDIA 63, NORTH SIDE 61: At North Side, Ajani Washington moved into seventh place on the Cadets’ career scoring list after a 29-point effort.
Concordia (10-4, 5-1 SAC) stayed a game behind conference-leading Homestead, overcoming a 36-point game from Brauntae Johnson of the Legends (11-6, 4-2).
WAYNE 70, BISHOP LUERS 44: At Wayne, Jevon Lewis (17) and Chase Barnes (13) combined for 30 points for the Generals (12-4, 5-1 SAC), who kept pace with Concordia for second place in the conference through six games.
The Knights (5-12, 2-4) fell for the fifth time in a row.
SOUTH SIDE 55, BISHOP DWENGER 53: At South Side, Omarion Washington’s late basket, the last of his team-high 21 points, proved to be the game winner as the Archers (3-11, 1-5 SAC) won their first conference game of the season.
The Saints (4-11, 1-5) led by five entering the fourth quarter before fading.
ADAMS CENTRAL 71, HERITAGE 41: In Monroe, Isaac Schultz poured in 30 points as the Flying Jets (11-4, 4-1 ACAC) took a half-game lead on the Patriots (9-6, 3-1) atop the ACAC standings.
Heritage, the lone remaining unbeaten in the conference entering Friday’s action, got 20 points from Luke Saylor.
NORTHWOOD 53, WARSAW 36: In Warsaw, the Panthers (14-2, 5-0 NLC) stayed perfect in NLC play thanks to 25 points from Cade Brenner. Jaxson Gould’s 14-point night proved tops for the Tigers (9-7, 3-2).
WEST NOBLE 50, FAIRFIELD 31: In Benton, Bradyn Barth scored 19, Austin Cripe added 15 and the Chargers (14-1, 7-0 NECC) stayed perfect in conference play.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 57, FREMONT 45: In LaGrange, Chase Bachelor scored 25 as the Panthers (12-4, 6-1 NECC) stayed a game back of league-leading West Noble. Bryce Parnin scored 12 off the bench for the Eagles (9-7, 4-3).