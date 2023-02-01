Oct. 9, 2016.
First Energy Stadium, Cleveland.
A perfect fall day for football.
An opportunity to connect with family and friends.
And a day to see The Greatest of All Time, live and in person.
Tom Brady was making his return to the NFL from a four-game suspension for his part in the Deflategate scandal, and I was there for it along with my son, brother, nephew, and brother-in-law.
It was a gloriously beautiful day, 58 degrees, puffy clouds dotting the blue sky, excitment in the air and Brady lighting up the downtrodden Browns.
His statistics – 28 of 40 passing for 406 yards and 3 TDs – were, of course, spectacular. But the real numbers were 33-13, the final score of a dominant Patriots win and having his team’s total on the left side of the hyphen was the only set of numbers that mattered to Brady.
He retires as the sport’s all-time wins leader with 286, including 35 in the playoffs. He has seven Super Bowls titles in 10 tries, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and a 16-0 regular season in 2007, when he threw for a then-record 50 TDs – a season that ended in a loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. He’s thrown for a record 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns. He has numerous exhilarating comebacks, the most dazzling being the rally from down 28-3 in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons, the first and only Super Bowl to go to overtime.
Brady was a marvel from his first start in 2001 against the Colts at old Foxboro Stadium. The Patriots won that game over Peyton Manning in easy fashion and the wins just kept coming. That New England team was 5-5 and then reeled off six straight wins and then three more in the postseason for its first Super Bowl title. Brady channeled his idol, former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, in leading the Patriots to a last-second, game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri to defeat the Rams 20-17, and thus began Brady’s legend.
Some fifteen years later, on that day in Cleveland, Brady was back with a vengeance and at the top of his game. That season began a streak of three straight Super Bowl appearances and two titles for the Patriots.
We had a grand time watching the inept Browns, who went 1-15 that season, use three quarterbacks in a futile bid to stay relevant. It’s the only game I saw Brady in person and will be the last now that he has retired – again – at age 45.
I’ve often wondered, as a sports fan, what it must have been like to watch greats such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Jackie Robinson, Eddie Shore, Bill Russell, and Jim Brown play. I did get to see many of Larry Bird’s games in his rookie season with the Celtics, and the chance to see Brady’s greatness – albeit from section 331 in the the upper deck – was truly inspiring and a memory I’ll always have.
Brady resurrected a franchise that for years was a laughingstock; despite making a couple of Super Bowls, the Patriots were mostly an afterthought in Boston. Brady made them the top team in the region for two decades, even surpassing the Red Sox and their four World Series titles, and in the process the Patriots became the most hated and feared franchise in the NFL.
There are blemishes to be sure, namely Spygate and Deflategate, no matter what one thinks of their legitimacy, but the winning was beyond compare and it was due to Brady’s and coach Bill Belichick’s excellence, obsession with winning and ability to adapt to changing conditions.
Nobody is perfect, and certainly Brady and Belichick aren’t, but you don’t often get a chance to watch true athletic greatness up close. I had that opportunity and Brady reminded the country who he was and what he was capable of doing.
It was a moment to cherish, a moment now amplified as Brady recedes into the sports mist, a giant of his time and an architect of an era of unprecedented greatness.
Mark Jaworski is sports editor at The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at mjaworski@jg.net.