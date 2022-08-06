The TinCaps have compiled a record of just 41-57 this season, but after tonight, the Manzanas Luchadores ("Fighting Apples") are 1-0.
Fort Wayne's alter ego – donned temporarily for three games this weekend during Minor League Baseball's Copa De Diversión ("Fun Cup") celebrating Latino and Hispanic culture – notched one of the team's most exciting victories of the season, roaring back from a four-run seventh-inning deficit against the South Bend Cubs to win 6-5 when Jarryd Dale deposited a triple into the right-field corner and Agustin Ruiz scored all the way from first, sliding into home headfirst with the winning run just ahead of the relay throw.
The triumph followed back-to-back games in which the TinCaps had rallied in the late innings only to fall short and lose by scores of 5-4 and 3-1 in the first two contests of this evenly-matched series. Manager Brian Esposito said Thursday he's emphasized to his team the need to put together better at-bats in the early and middle innings to ensure comebacks aren't necessary every night, but that advice went unheeded again tonight as the TinCaps were shut out through six frames and managed only two hits against South Bend starter Luis Devers (to be fair, Devers has given up only one run in 26 1/3 innings in the Midwest League this season, so no one's doing any significant damage against him). Once again, however, Fort Wayne came alive in crunch time, scoring three times in the seventh, once in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to win.
"Sometimes you don't get pick and choose how you go win a ballgame," manager Brian Esposito said. "Tonight again we had to make a late run at it."
Even when the TinCaps were really struggling in late April and early May and losing 20 out of 25 games, they seemed to have a penchant for making contests interesting in the late innings. Now that they have found their level somewhat, they are making some more of those comebacks pay off with thrilling victories. This team is never really out of a game, even as it struggles mightily to put together rallies in the early innings.
"It's just the confidence the boys have late in the game," Dale said. "We know we're never out of the game. We've come back many times before, so it's just having that confidence, I think."
In other words, late-inning comebacks are self-perpetuating to some extent.
Dale was a fitting hero for tonight's game as he entered the contest with a nine-game on-base streak and has reached base nine times in his last four games. He has moved part-time into the leadoff spot in the Fort Wayne batting order following the departures of top-of-the-order speedsters Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson in a trade with the Red Sox earlier this week and he seems comfortable with the role. Earlier in the game tonight, he got extremely unlucky when he smoked a line drive right back up the middle only for South Bend pitcher Adam Laskey to stick his glove up in self defense and catch the screamer.
"He's been playing great defense the whole season, he's been a doing a great job, doing everything that needs to get done," Esposito said of the Australian infielder. "Seeing him get rewarded on the offensive side, that's always a plus. ... I'm proud of him, proud that he continues to maintain and stay the course, continue to grind and continue to learn. I'm glad he was the guy who walked it off tonight."
While Dale came up with the biggest hit, however, a good chunk of the TinCaps' comeback came courtesy of their newest players: Albert Fabian and Carlos Luis. Fabian hit a home run in the eighth inning, his third in his last six games and first with the TinCaps after getting called up Wednesday from Low-A Lake Elsinore. It was a pretty swing, taking a 94 mph fastball the other way to left field for a solo shot. Luis, making his TinCaps debut after a call-up from Lake Elsinore, walked and scored in the seventh inning and then started the ninth with a bouncing-ball single to the left side that beat a significant shift to the right. Another "newcomer," Reinaldo Ilarraza, who returned to Fort Wayne after stints in Double-A, Triple-A and the Arizona Complex League, pinch-ran for Luis in the ninth and scored the tying run on Dale's triple.
Ilarraza seems to be more of a depth piece for Fort Wayne, but Luis and Fabian are likely to be in the lineup much of the rest of the season after posting very good numbers at the lower level. That they're already contributing significantly should (slightly) ease the sting the clubhouse is feeling after losing Rosier, Ferguson and Robert Hassell III to trades.
"They're excited, it's a new level for them, a new ballpark, a new part of the country, even a new time zone," Esposito said. "Those things people take for granted, those are real. I'm just glad they showed up and had a great workday the last two days and here they are being contributors. Well done by them."
It would be a mistake to not also mention the work of the Fort Wayne bullpen, which gave up just one run in five innings and kept the TinCaps just close enough that a comeback seemed possible. Nick Thwaits was excellent again, needing only 35 pitches to get through three shutout innings, extending his streak of consecutive scoreless frames to 10 1/3. He's been hyper-efficient recently, mixing his low-90s fastball with his sharp-breaking curve and very good command – two walks in those 10 1/3 innings – to turn in his best stretch of the season. Edwuin Bencomo added 1 2/3 shutout frames after entering the game in a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the eighth (he permitted one inherited runner to score). The righty with the dominant changeup lowered his ERA to 2.44 and it would not surprise me if he got a chance in Double-A at some point this year. He's been good in every situation in which the TinCaps have used him this season, from long relief, to middle relief to high-leverage late-inning work like tonight.
With only 33 games left, the TinCaps have reached the three-quarter mark of the season. They're a very long shot to make the playoffs – they're 8 1/2 games out with two teams ahead of them – but they're still battling as the season reaches the dog days.
"We're just trying to compete, man," Dale said. "All the boys love competing."