CHICAGO – Willson Contreras pounded his chest and pointed toward the roaring crowd. It was quite a return to Wrigley Field for a player many thought would be gone by now.
Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning in his first home game since the trade deadline, Justin Steele matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday.
The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left-center with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer, waking up a sleepy crowd.
His blast punctuated an emotional stretch that included a standing ovation during the previous home game on July 26.
“That was amazing,” Contreras said. “I was looking forward to doing something special right there.”
Contreras, due to become a free agent, and Ian Happ got warm receptions when they batted in the first inning. Fans who thought the two All-Stars would be traded didn’t have much else to cheer until the big home run.
Contreras let loose as he rounded the bases and made his way to the dugout. Could he have envisioned a moment like this at Wrigley Field a few days earlier?
“After I didn’t get traded, for sure,” he said.
Contreras said he had difficulty focusing as the trade deadline approached. He slumped badly in July with a .149 average, one homer and four RBIs in 19 games.
BRAVES 9, METS 5: At New York, Ronald Acuña Jr. got four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as Atlanta Braves built an 8-0 lead early to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown.
The Braves avoided their first three-game losing streak of the year. The last team to go this deep into a season without a three-game skid was the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who set the major league mark by not losing three in a row until a four-game slide from games Nos. 147-150, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Atlanta moved back within 31/2 games of first-place New York after dropping the opener of the five-game series Thursday.
ASTROS 9, GUARDIANS 3: At Cleveland, Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, and drove in five runs for Houston.
Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game.
RAYS 5, TIGERS 3: At Detroit, Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning for Tampa Bay, which walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat Detroit.
Three of the walks came in Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth. The Rays trailed 3-0 after two innings before coming back to win their third straight game.
Also Friday, Tigers star Miguel Cabrera clarified his position on retirement, saying he plans to play in 2023.
WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 1: At Arlington, Texas, Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings and Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run.
Cease (12-4) gave up a run and two hits to lower his ERA to 1.98, second in the AL, and won his fifth straight start.
Cease hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since June 9.