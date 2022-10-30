Coming off two straight losses, Saint Francis righted the ship in impressive fashion Saturday, dispatching Taylor 44-6 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
While the Cougars honored their senior athletes Saturday, freshman quarterback Garrett Yoon, from Lawrenceburg, made his impression felt in his first start, completing 24 of 38 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Cameron Peterson also had two scores for Saint Francis (4-4, 2-3 MSFA Mideast League) and rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries.
Nate Talhelm led the Cougars’ defense with a team-high 10 tackles.
Connor Price and Spencer Pattee both forced Trojans fumbles, while Collin Bergquist, Brayden Payne and Kevin Ford each picked off Taylor quarterback Elijah McCloskey, who completed just 5 of 14 passes for 6 yards.
Payne returned his interception 50 yards for a touchdown to put USF up 10-0 late in the first quarter.
In all, the Cougars amassed 500 yards of offense (206 rushing yards), while the Saint Francis defense forced five turnovers from Taylor (5-4, 3-2).
FRANKLIN 24, MANCHESTER 6: In North Manchester, the Grizzlies remained tied with Hanover for third place in the HCAC a game behind co-leaders Mount St. Joseph and Rose-Hulman, holding the Spartans under 300 yards of offense.
David Smith’s 15-yard run put Manchester (1-7, 0-5) on the board first, capping a 15-play, 95-yard drive.
But Franklin (4-4, 4-1) posted the game’s final 24 points, limiting the Manchester offense to just 192 yards from that point.
Smith ended the day with 94 rushing yards on 21 carries and the score, while Eric James went 14-of-25 passing for 161 yards for the Spartans.
Josue Castro (12) and Marvin Collins (10) both amassed double digits in total tackles for the hosts, with Collins adding a pair of tackles for loss and a sack.