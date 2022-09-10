Unranked in the preseason for the first time since the inaugural season of 1998, the Saint Francis Cougars will likely return to the rankings soon after throttling No. 25 Saint Francis (Ill.) 52-14 Saturday in Joliet, Illinois.
“We played well, the kids played hard on both sides of the ball,” Saint Francis Cougars coach Kevin Donley said. “We did a lot of good things today, and all three phases of the game were very solid.”
The Cougars (1-0) wasted little time taking control. Joey Schaufelberger recovered a Saints fumble for a touchdown with 11:28 remaining in the first quarter.
Heath Simmons’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Adjaye Dandridg just 70 seconds into the second quarter put the visitors up 24-0. Simmons finished 24-of-32 passing for 260 yards and three scores. Garrett Yoon and Luke Robertson also threw for Cougar touchdowns, while Cam Peterson led the rushing attack with 63 yards.
“(Simmons is) obviously playing better,” Donley said. “I think we’re doing less, and sometimes less is more. We weren’t real sophisticated, we were pretty basic, but we executed pretty well.”
The defense for visiting Saint Francis limited the hosts to just 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, while River Walsh and CJ Tanner both intercepted passes from Sam Tumilty. The Cougars also sacked Tumilty six times, and Jack James averaged 41.8 yards on his four punts.
“We corralled (Tumilty) pretty well,” Donley said. “I’ll take that.”
The Cougars return to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium for a two-game homestand against Mid-States Football Association crossover foes, hosting Judson this Saturday and No. 11 Saint Xavier on Sept. 24, before opening their Mideast League schedule at Siena Heights on Oct. 1.
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Donley said. “Today was a great confidence builder, their energy was really good and they were really supportive of each other. I saw a lot of good chemistry today.”
WESTERN MICHIGAN 37, BALL STATE 30: In Muncie, Sean Tyler ran 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Broncos (1-1, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid against Ball State (0-2, 0-1) and collected its first victory at Schuemann Stadium since its undefeated 2016 season, a 52-20 win.
It took one play for the Broncos to cap the scoring with 7:33 remaining. Ball State then drove to the Western Michigan 38, but the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8. The Broncos converted on fourth-and-7 to help run out the clock.
Jack Salopek threw his first career touchdown pass when he hit Crooms in the end zone for a 12-yard score and the Broncos led 29-23 on the after the first play of the fourth quarter. Ball State answered on the ensuing series when John Paddock lofted a pass to Amir Abdur-Rahman, who made a one-handed, over-the shoulder catch then ran untouched about 15 yards into the end zone for a 39-yard TD.