Tasked with taking on a longtime foe in the final home game of the season, Saint Francis plans to welcome all football alumni Saturday when the Cougars play host to Taylor on Senior Day in a Mid-States Football Association Mideast League matchup.
And while USF (3-4 overall, 1-3 MSFA Mideast) holds an 18-2 all-time record against the Trojans, the Cougars expect another stiff challenge from Taylor (5-3, 3-1), which enters the contest with the most wins in a season since 2015 and has eyes on beating Saint Francis for the first time since 2009 at a venue where the Trojans haven’t won since USF’s inaugural season in 1998.
“We’ve had some excellent games with Taylor throughout the years,” USF assistant head coach Joey Didier said. “They always play us tough. There’s been a moment in every game we’ve played Taylor where the game could have gone one way or the other.”
If Didier and the rest of the USF coaches needed proof, they didn’t have to search far back in the record books. Just last season, the Trojans led 24-14 midway through the third quarter in Upland before the Cougars scored 28 unanswered points to secure a 42-31 victory.
While the playoff picture won’t include USF for a third straight season, senior kicker Jack James expects his squad to give its best effort down the stretch. That starts Saturday with a quarter century’s worth of Cougars alumni invited back to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
“Speaking for myself and a lot of the young guys, it inspires us to be the best team that we can be,” James said. “Obviously they had their careers here with varying degrees of success, mostly good, so we want to put on a show and live up to the legacy they set for Saint Francis football.”
Didier expressed his excitement at what lies ahead Saturday – namely, the opportunity to catch up with plenty of Cougars he’s coached in his 13 years on staff, as well as several players he called teammates during his collegiate career.
“It’s going to be exciting and fun to see the guys again,” Didier said. “For me, I’ll put on my alumni hat for a couple minutes and soak up the memories with the boys. It’ll be great for Coach (Kevin Donley) to see all the guys that played over the last 25 years and to honor everything they accomplished. It’s going to be special.”
If Senior Day represents a finality of sorts for defensive lineman Joey Schaufelberger, as he noted, the contest will also serve as a launch point toward the next chapter. When factoring in the playoff season of 2019, an unprecedented spring football season because of COVID-19 and the trials of the past two seasons, Schaufelberger said that after playing for the Cougars, he feels uniquely prepared to tackle whatever adversity life may throw his way.
In the process, the Taylor game could also serve to propel the USF program back to previous glory.
“This class, we’ve been through it all,” Schaufelberger said. “The fourth- and fifth-year seniors, we’re all undefeated against (Taylor). This year is the closest I’ve ever felt with these guys. We emphasized during camp getting everyone on the team to be more together, and I think that’s something that helps us in the short term, but also in the long term.
“We’re at a point where we can have a big turnaround.”