SAN FRANCISCO – Carlos Rodón struck out 10 over seven dominant innings amid speculation he could be traded, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 Sunday night.
Rodón (9-6) got help from his defense early. Left fielder Luis Gonzalez reached over the outfield wall to snare Christopher Morel’s leadoff drive, and center fielder Austin Slater made a running grab of Nelson Velazquez’s hard-hit ball an inning later.
Then Rodon took over. He fanned two in the second inning, then struck out the side in the third and fourth. He yielded two hits, none after the third inning. It was the 18th double-digit strikeout performance of his career and his sixth this season.
San Francisco scored all its runs in the fourth inning by rallying with two outs against starter Adrian Sampson (0-2).
San Francisco acquired infielder Dixon Machado from the Cubs on Sunday for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado started Sunday at shortstop.
AmericanBLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 1: At Toronto, Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, and José Berríos won his third straight decision as beat error-prone Detroit.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time.
Detroit (41-62) has gone 4-7 since the All-Star break.
GUARDIANS 5, RAYS 3: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning to help Cleveland beat All-Star starter Shane McClanahan.
McClanahan (10-4) gave up a career-high five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings tying season-low. The lefty’s major league-best 1.76 ERA climbed to 2.07.
WHITE SOX 4, ATHLETICS 1: At Oakland, California, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, and Dylan Cease (11-4) threw six strong innings.
Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500. Chicago, the preseason favorite to win the AL Central, trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day.
RANGERS 5, ANGELS 2: Ezequiel Duran delivered a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas won despite Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers throwing an immaculate inning.
Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season, achieving the latter during the second inning when he struck out Duran, Kole Calhoun and Charlie Culberson on nine pitches.
It is the fourth immaculate inning in the majors this year and the 109th in baseball’s recorded history.
Interleague
REDS 3, ORIOLES 2: At Cincinnati, Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning.
Drury broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3). Drury’s previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016.
Cincinnati went 14-12 in July after a 6-4 homestand to get out of the NL Central cellar.