As co-stars for the United States Men’s National Team, it proved fitting that Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley entered the National Soccer Hall of Fame with his teammate – and more importantly, friend – Landon Donovan. The two headlined the class of 2023, inducted in a ceremony Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
In addition to Donovan and fellow Hoosier Lauren (Cheney) Holiday, Beasley celebrated the moment with nearly 30 family members that all made the trek to Texas for the ceremony.
“It was special,” Beasley said. “For me, (Saturday was) nothing about my individual accomplishments or accolades that happened throughout my career, it was about the journey with my family, and that was special for me.”
Beasley praised the Hall of Fame for ensuring smooth travels for his sizable party as well.
“They did a really good job of connecting and making sure the logistics were right to get everyone there that wanted to be there, so a big thanks to the Soccer Hall of Fame for that,” Beasley said.
Born less than a year apart, Beasley’s career with the U.S. National Team largely intertwined with Donovan’s, as they played together in the World Cup in 2002, 2006 and 2010. In addition, Beasley and Donovan stayed in contact throughout their club careers, as both shined during their stints in Major League Soccer.
And in one final fitting twist to their enmeshed journey to the Hall, the two found out together during the broadcast of a World Cup match in Qatar in November.
“We started together,” Beasley said. “Those little details mean a lot, I’m sure to him as well, but also to me. We started this journey together, and through all the ups and downs, the good times and bad times, we’ve always been there for each other.
“The things we did on the field together and how we played the game was special, because we were like a 1-2 punch at times. But the things that actually matter, the things off the field, when you needed someone to be there for you, I was there for him, and he was there for me, in different parts of our careers. For us to do it together was pretty special.”
Now with the Hall of Fame moniker associated with his lengthy playing career, Beasley continues to apply that knowledge gained during his career in his role as the director of football operations for USL League Two’s Fort Wayne FC.
The club’s head coach and sporting director, Mike Avery, explained that he picks Beasley’s brain daily on any number of topics. In addition to considering Beasley richly deserving of the Hall of Fame induction, as Avery said, he still gets caught off guard on occasion by some of those experiences.
“When you get to know somebody, you forget the celebrity part of it,” Avery said. “And he’s such a humble person, and obviously such a wealth of knowledge, so we lean on that all the time. But then every once in a while, he’ll say, ‘Oh, this one time I was playing in a game against,’ and then drop the biggest name in the world, and you forget, what an incredible career, both he and Landon Donovan that went (into the Hall of Fame) at the same time.
“I’ve been watching those guys play since they were 16 years old, and it’s really an incredible thing to see somebody, and special for me in that you now get to see a friend, get the recognition that he deserves.”
