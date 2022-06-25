DeKalb graduate Rachel Dincoff finished third in the discus throw at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday with a mark of 203 feet, 10 inches. Valarie Allman won the event with a throw of 219 feet, 7 inches.
Leo graduate Sophie Gutermuth did not clear a height in the pole vault competition, missing all three attempts at 14 feet, 3 1/4 inches. Sandi Morris won the national title with a clearance of 15 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
Another Leo graduate, Indiana State hurdler Luigi Rivas, did not finish his 110-meter hurdles race in the U20 championships.
Recent Huntington North graduate Addison Wiley will run in the U20 women's 1500 race, which is scheduled for 7:52 eastern on Saturday.