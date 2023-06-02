The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association annouced DeKalb's Parker Smith as the Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School player of the year.
Smith will be honored at the TinCaps game June 13 and at the NEIBA Hall of Fame induction banquet June 11. The DeKalb baseball program will also receive a $1,000 donation from the Crumback family and the Fort Wayne Baseball Federation in honor of Dick Crumback.
Smith batted .436 this season with 30 runs, nine doubles, three triples, a home run and 30 RBI. On the mound, he was 4-1 with a 1.45 ERA. He gave up 20 hits and 15 runs (eight earned) in 38 2/3 innings with 66 strikeouts and 23 walks.