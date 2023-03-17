Jon Diedrich joined the 1,000-kill club Friday night, but the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team fell to No. 14 Charleston 3-0 (30-28, 25-21, 25-23).
With his ninth kill against the Golden Eagles (18-2), Diedrich joined the annals of Mastodon greats to eclipse the 1,000 mark. He is the first Mastodon since Pelegrin Vargas (2017-21) to join the club.
Diedrich finished with 14 kills on a .458 hitting percentage. Mark Frazier (12) and Bryce Walker (10) joined Diedrich in double-figures.
The Golden Eagles hit .447 as a team while Purdue Fort Wayne (12-9) hit .248. Garret Schnitker had 14 kills with a .542 hitting clip.
Purdue Fort Wayne plays host to Loyola Chicago at 5 p.m. Saturday.