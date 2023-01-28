If this week’s snowstorm has you pining for a hint of summer, Kevin Fodrey, a near-lifelong Fort Wayne resident, has just the thing. A professional disc golf player and a top-10 rated player in Indiana, Fodrey recently launched The Putting League, a drop-in disc golf competition held at Concordia Seminary’s Wambsganss Gymnasium.
The Putting League, which commenced Jan. 14, will hold the third of its eight scheduled sessions tonight. It costs $10 to play, with $5 going toward the cash payout for the week’s top players. Amateurs can also win shares of the weekly payout, paid in merchandise credit to Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Great Lakes Disc, the title sponsor for The Putting League, for their online retail store.
“Anyone is welcome to come and join,” Fodrey said. “It’s a fun time. If you don’t have discs, we have them for sale there.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. each Saturday, with play running from 7 p.m. to about 9:15 p.m. Fodrey noted that the first two weeks have drawn nearly 80 players, ranging in ages from 10 to 80. Players of all skill levels are invited, with the weekly event seeing competitors from Michigan and Ohio as well as locals.
“We had a family come out on Saturday, a dad and his two sons, both around 10 years old,” Fodrey said. “They had a great time, and it was cool. I was checking everybody in the other night, and we had a seminary student that was 75-80 years old.
“I was explaining it to her and she said, ‘I’m in.’ It was so funny because she was (placed on a team) with some young guys and they were cheering her on.
“She had never heard of (disc golf) before and she decided she was going to go every week.”
Introduced to ultimate Frisbee during his college days at Huntington University, Fodrey first competed in a disc golf event at Shoaff Park in 2019. After placing first in that competition, he played in his first tournament at the end of 2019 in Evansville.
And while COVID put a halt to many sports in early 2020, disc golf experienced tremendous growth during that time. The Professional Disc Golf Association reached 100,000 members in 2017, taking 41 years to reach that total. By the end of 2021, that number had doubled.
“COVID was actually the biggest boom in disc golf history,” Fodrey said. “It’s growing very rapidly. (Six-time PDGA world champion) Paul McBeth is making $4 million a year playing.”
While Fodrey hasn’t reached near that salary playing disc golf, he did compete in 32 professional tournaments in 2022 and plans to compete in the Canadian national championship later this year.
And Fodrey continues to see the sport grow locally. The Fort Disc Golf Club touts 250 paying members, the largest club in Indiana.
With an interest in running an indoor winter league, Fodrey reached out to several sponsors, who donated equipment to make the dream a reality.
“We’ve run putting leagues in the past, and I was talking to (Concordia Seminary Facilities Director) Cody Groves about how we could do it better,” Fodrey said. “I think that the whole point of doing it was making something cool where anyone could be involved. You don’t have to have any experience, just come out and check it out.”