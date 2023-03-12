The field is set for the NCAA Division III men's basketball Final Four this week at the Coliseum.
The national semifinals are set for Thursday with the final to be played Saturday.
Coming to the Summit City are Wisconsin-Whitewater, Mount Union, Swarthmore and Christopher Newport.
Swarthmore and Christopher Newport will play the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday followed by Wisconsin-Whitewater and Mount Union at 8 p.m.
The 2022 men's national title went to Randolph-Macon, which defeated Elmhurst 75-45 at the Coliseum.
The Summit City played host to the tournament championship last year and in 2019 and will do so each year through at least 2026. Visit Fort Wayne, which puts on the event in conjunction with Manchester University and the Coliseum, estimates the economic impact of the event at $650,000 annually.
Three-game ticket packages for the semifinals and final are on sale at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-division-iii-mens-basketball-cham ionship-tickets/artist/1802268 https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-division-iii-mens-basketball-cham ionship-tickets/artist/1802268 for $45. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today.