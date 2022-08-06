The TinCaps – known this weekend as the Manzanas Luchadores for the Copa De Diversión – notched one of their most exciting wins of the season Friday at Parkview Field, roaring back from four runs down in the seventh inning to beat the Midwest League West Division-leading South Bend Cubs 6-5 on a walk-off two-run triple from Jarryd Dale, who extended his on-base streak to 10 games.
Tonight, the TinCaps will have to get their offense going a little earlier because the two games set to be played will last only seven innings apiece, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. Tonight's twin bill includes a makeup of Wednesday's rained-out contest and gets underway at 5:35 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin approximately half an hour after the end of the first.
For Fort Wayne, finding some early offense will be a point of emphasis tonight. Three straight games to open this six-game series, the TinCaps have fallen behind early before finally putting together good at-bats in the late innings. In the first two games, it was too little too late and in Friday's game it finally paid off, but that "strategy" is unsustainable. Fort Wayne has only scored two runs in the first six innings of games in this series and while the team's never-say-die attitude makes for exciting games, it's not exactly a formula that can work every night.
Tonight, the TinCaps have a chance to jump ahead early as the Cubs send a pair of struggling pitchers to the mound. Game 1 starter Kohl Franklin, a 22-year-old right-hander, is 1-6 with an 8.52 ERA and more than six walks per nine innings in 17 starts this season. While he is the Chicago Cubs' 30th-best prospect, according to Fangraphs, he has struggled mightily of late, giving up 11 runs on 10 hits and four walks in just 3 1/3 innings in his last two starts. In his most recent outing, he recorded a single, solitary out before getting removed. The 2018 sixth-round draft pick has also fared poorly against Fort Wayne this season, surrendering five runs on six hits in just three innings across two starts. He only survived 2/3 of an inning against the TinCaps in April, although that was a much different Fort Wayne lineup.
South Bend's Game 2 starter, Richard Gallardo, is a 20-year-old right-hander who is new to High-A. He made 18 starts at Low-A Myrtle Beach to open the campaign, going 6-6 with a 4.05 ERA and middling strikeout and walk numbers. That was enough for a late-July promotion and he made his South Bend debut July 31, giving up five runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Lake County Captains. He's the Cubs' 39th-ranked prospect and Fangraphs had this to say about the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder:
"He’s an above-average athlete with advanced command. He’s had a velo spike despite lacking overt physical projection and has gone from the 89-93 (mph) range to sitting 93-95 with sink. His secondary stuff — a power changeup in the 85-87 range and a mediocre low-80s curveball — is befitting a fifth or sixth starter."
The TinCaps will counter with their two hottest pitchers: left-handers Noel Vela and Jackson Wolf. Vela started the season hot, hit a wall in mid-May and has now seemingly righted the ship as he's posted a 1.96 ERA over his last four starts with 23 strikeouts in 23 innings against seven walks. Against Dayton on July 24, he turned in one of the best outings by a TinCap this season, twirling seven shutout innings, striking out 10 and walking just one. The walk figure there is especially important because Vela has been somewhat inefficient at times in his pro career, falling behind early in counts and seeing his pitch counts rise in the early innings. If he can avoid that and throw a lot of first-pitch strikes, his stuff is good enough to get a lot of strikeouts and soft contact.
Wolf, meanwhile, made two excellent starts against the Peoria Chiefs last week, going 2-0 while combining for 10 innings, one earned run (on a lone solo homer) and 12 strikeouts against two walks and six hits (though he did hit two batters). The lanky southpaw turned in an outstanding start July 26, working five shutout innings and giving up just one hit, and then followed it with nine strikeouts in five innings in the series finale. Wolf has been consistently inconsistent this season and those are his two best back-to-back starts since April 28 and May 4.
The TinCaps will send out a lineup in Game 1 notable for its inclusion of Matthew Acosta in center field. Acosta has been dealing with a minor injury and hasn't played since July 26, but is back tonight in the No. 3 spot in the order. Also starting is second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza, who is back with the TinCaps – with whom he opened the season and also played in 2017, '18 and '21 – after stints at Double-A, Triple-A and the Arizona Complex League. He stole 38 bases last season and he'll hit ninth today. Last night's hero, Dale, leads off again.
It's a beautiful night for baseball and the two games should draw another large crowd after more than 6,000 packed the park each of the last two nights. Let's play two.