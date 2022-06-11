WEST LAFAYETTE – All season, the Eastside softball team has broken every huddle with the words, “Earn it.”
On Saturday afternoon, the Blazers made a tiny edit to their cheer: “Earned it!”
The Blazers earned the program’s second state title with a 2-1 win over Class 2A No. 8 North Posey (24-2) at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium. They’d earned each of those two runs the small-ball way – on bunts.
And when they faced danger in the top of the seventh, as North Posey scratched out a run before Eastside had recorded an out, pitcher Natalie Lower and her Blazers dug deep for three more outs.
“We’ve talked about it since February, we’re gonna face adversity. We know we’re going to face adversity, it’s just a matter of when. And I told them, there’s not better time to face adversity than the top of seventh, we’ve got the tying run on base. That’s what it’s all about!” first-year Blazers head coach Brennen Kitchen said. “And the girls just smiled. That’s the type of players they are. They knew what their job was. They knew what they had to do, and they did it.”
Coming into the game, the big question was how the No. 7 Blazers (29-1) would handle North Posey ace Erin Hoehn, who had given up just one run and six hits over the Vikings’ first five games of the state tournament, two of them no-hitters. After facing her for six innings, the Blazers agreed that she was among the best (and hardest-throwing) pitchers they had faced all season.
“We knew that we were going to come in here and have to work every pitch, work harder than we ever worked before,” said Jayci Kitchen, whose bunt single in the bottom of the third inning allowed Lilli Cline to score the first run of the game. “To come and earn two runs against that pitcher, it was amazing.”
Grace Kreischer had the first hit of the day for the Blazers in the second inning, and she and Timmery Hunter, who walked, were on the corners when Cadence Gardner struck out to end the inning. But Cline – a freshman shortstop hitting in the ninth spot – finally broke the game open when she led off the third inning with a triple that got past the diving right fielder. Kitchen was the next to come up to bat, and though the bunt single landed mere feet in front of the plate Cline managed to slide into the plate without being tagged.
“Lilli Cline’s first hit, that sparked everything. That was a huge step up by Lilli. She’s just a freshman, and I couldn’t be happier for her,” said senior Skyelar Kessler, who was named the Class 2A Mental Attitude Award Winner at the conclusion of the game. “That sparked everything, and I just kind of knew, oh yeah, we’re going.”
The Blazers added to their lead in the fourth inning with a run that was pure small ball: Third baseman Mataya Bireley was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on sacrifice bunt by Grace McClain, stole third, and then scored on another sacrifice bunt, this time by Kreischer.
“She was a great pitcher, I’ll give her that. She was a really good all-around athlete, you could just tell,” said Kessler, who recorded Eastside’s fourth and final hit in the sixth inning. “Very focused, she had a poise to her. But I think we handled her very well, and we did what we needed to do. We got contact.”
The Eastside defense also answered when called upon. North Posey’s Addie Fullop took a walk from Lower with one out in the first inning and then made her way to second on a passed ball. But when Alyssa Heath flied out to Jayci Kitchen in center field, Fullop took off for third, and Kitchen made a perfect throw to Bireley at third for the double play.
“It was just a great feeling. And throwing to third base, I know that Mataya has my back, and I know that we can do it,” Kitchen said.
North Posey threatened to take the lead again in the second, when Hoehn doubled to right-center with two outs.
Fullop hit a ball to shallow left, but Cadence Gardner made the catch to strand the runner and keep the game scoreless.
“I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s a game, and you never know how it’s going to go,” Kessler said. “I knew deep-down that we had the fight in us and we weren’t going to give up until the end. And good things happened.”