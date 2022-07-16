INDIANAPOLIS – The common wisdom is that no one plays defense in all-star games, but that was hardly the case at the 56th annual North-South Football All-Star Classic, which the South All-Stars won 14-0 at Ben Davis on Friday night.
Although the North All-Stars didn’t put a point on the board, they did have several defensive highlights that kept Friday’s game competitive, unlike the 45-7 drubbing by the South All-Stars in 2021. The North has now lost two straight all-star classics after five straight victories, and the South leads the all-time series 29-26.
In the waning moments of the first quarter, when the North was already trailing by a touchdown, Adams Central linebacker Blake Heyerly grabbed an interception that gave the North a huge break just seconds after the South recovered a North fumble on the North 16-yard line.
“That was pretty sweet. Getting a turnover, giving it back to our offense was sweet,” Heyerly said. “Everyone was cheering me on, we were all getting hyped up and excited. It was definitely a memorable moment.”
Churubusco defensive end Hunter Bianski had a pair of sacks in his final game before moving on to play at Saint Francis.
“That was pretty cool. Whenever you go up against a really good team, especially the best players from the South region, you don’t think you’re going to do as good. But when you play hard, you’re bound to have some success,” Bianski said.
Bianski and Eastside’s Laban Davis served as two of the North’s four captains.
“To be named team captain means a lot, really. It’s just an example to all the other guys on your team. If you work your (butt) off, and you play hard in practice and do the drills right, you’re going to get noticed,” Bianski said. “You’re going to want to make everyone else want to play even harder.”
Mount Vernon quarterback Gehrig Slunaker was named the Tyler Roth MVP.
Davis was named the North team MVP after the game. He and Carson Clark of Bishop Luers split time at quarterback.
“It means a lot – every player here is an all-star, they’re the best on their team, and to come away with MVP of the North, I take it to heart,” Davis said.
The South took a 6-0 lead at 4:47 in the first quarter on a 29-yard pass from Slunaker to Dahya Patel of Lawrenceburg, but the North blocked the point after attempt.
Slunaker added to the South lead with 37 seconds to go before halftime with a 16-yard pass to Rory Heltsley of Gibson Southern. The 2-point conversion made the score 14-0.
With Clark at quarterback, the North All-Stars drove down the field in the final minutes of the third quarter. On the opening play of the fourth quarter, on third and 9 from the 13-yard line, Clark threw a pass to the end zone that was tipped by a South defender but was pulled down by Michigan City’s Trey Simmons – but the referee ruled that he was out of bounds. On fourth down, Clark was sacked.
Carroll’s Tucker Steely had a sack on third down that forced a South punt in the third quarter.
Damon Baney of Northrop, Bryce Charles of East Noble, Alex Currie of Adams Central, Julius Jones of Warsaw, Markell Keal of Snider, Trey Richards of Garrett and KJ Tippmann of Bishop Dwenger were also North All-Stars, and Adams Central’s John Hammond Michael Mosser were assistant coaches.