TinCaps second baseman Olivier Basabe committed a throwing error on the first play of the game Wednesday night against the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne’s defensive performance deteriorated from there.
The TinCaps committed a season-high five errors, gave up three home runs and were behind all night in a 10-2 loss in front of an announced crowd of 3,369. It was Fort Wayne’s seventh loss in the last eight games.
The error-laden defensive showing was an outlier for a team which has been solid with the glove almost all season and leads the league in double plays turned.
“It’s one of the first games in quite some time I’ve seen our defense implode,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said.
Esposito spent time after the game pacing the outfield by himself.
Basabe’s error in the first inning led to a run with the help of a passed ball from catcher Brandon Valenzuela.
Valenzuela was pulled from the game after the top of the first inning; Adam Kerner pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the inning. Valenzuela was experiencing some soreness after taking a foul ball off his foot, Esposito said.
Dayton broke it open with three runs in the second, three more in the third and another in the fourth, all off Fort Wayne starter Dwayne Matos, who got little defensive help. Among the offenses committed by the Fort Wayne fielders were a dropped fly ball in left, a badly missed cutoff man that permitted a run to score and a routine pop-up three of them let drop in between them, turning it into a double – but the right-hander also gave up nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Long home runs from Austin Hendrick and Jose Torres helped chase Matos from the game with the TinCaps trailing 8-0.
Fort Wayne left two on in the fourth and the bases loaded in the fifth and ninth. Cole Cummings picked up an RBI in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk, but Lucas Dunn flew out to end the threat.
Carlos Luis had two hits for the TinCaps, including an RBI single in the eighth. Luis has been on base in all 10 games he’s played with Fort Wayne and 17 in a row dating to his time with Low-A Lake Elsinore.
Kerner doubled, walked twice and scored a run in an emergency appearance.
Esposito said his team had some discussions on the field during the game about fundamental defensive standards that were not being upheld, but he declined to harangue his team about routine plays that were not converted into outs.
“Those guys aren’t out there trying to make errors,” the manager said.
Note: TinCaps home run leader Joshua Mears was out of the lineup. He was removed from the game Tuesday shortly after getting hit by a pitch in the forearm. He could be the designated hitter tonight, Esposito said.