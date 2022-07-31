INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium last week about a company near to his heart: Sears.
“As a young person born in the ’60s, I remember it was a happy day when my parents would bring us the Sears and Roebuck catalog to pick our birthday gifts out of,” Warren said. “We would be excited to order those. Those catalogs aren’t in existence anymore. Sears and Roebuck is not in existence anymore.
“I don’t want (the Big Ten) to be Sears and Roebuck.”
Of course, the Big Ten is not in danger of disappearing anytime soon. Warren wanted to emphasize the need to be creative, even for entities that are industry leaders. His point was simple: adapt or die. Under his leadership, he plans for the Big Ten to adapt.
“I’m embracing change,” said Warren, who has been the face of the league since taking over for Jim Delaney in 2020. “I’m going to be very aggressive. I’ve been that way my entire career. And I just want to make sure we build an environment, because our student-athletes and our fans and our universities deserve that. I just want to make sure we’re aggressive how we build this.
“I want to make decisions that, when we look back 30 years from now, that people will say that the Big Ten Conference was ahead of the curve in making these decisions.”
“Change” has at times been a dirty word in a conference that prides itself on its storied history – the league’s creation in 1896 predates that of the NCAA and it is the oldest Division I conference – and in which a number of teams play styles of football that would have felt at home when Warren was reading the Sears catalog in the 1960s.
But change is coming for college sports and in June the league made sure it would not be left behind – at least not for the foreseeable future – when it poached the Pac-12’s crown-jewel programs in southern California: USC and UCLA. The schools reportedly contacted the Big Ten about joining, but, faced with the decision on whether to expand to a previously untapped region, Warren and the rest of the league office did not stick to the conception of the conference as Midwestern. Instead, they embraced the opportunity to expand to 16 teams and stake their claim as one of two power conferences in college football, along with the Southeastern Conference.
For a league so obsessed with tradition, grumblings from some corners about such a radical move might have been expected. At Big Ten media days, however, there was almost no such comment. The league’s 14 coaches, each of whom took a turn at the dais during the two-day event, unanimously expressed support for the move to add the California blue bloods.
“There’s a lot going on right here in Big Ten land,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, smiling. “I want to congratulate Commissioner Warren on a great couple months here and leading this conference into the future.”
Even those who had a theoretical reason to be miffed expressed excitement about the move. Warren noted during his news conference that the new members would automatically be given full shares of the Big Ten’s television revenue, breaking a precedent that saw previous additions – Nebraska in 2011 and Rutgers and Maryland in 2014 – wait six years before receiving a full share.
When asked about the discrepancy, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered only wholehearted praise for the decisions to add the newcomers and went even further:
“This is the best football conference and the best conference, period, in America,” the third-year Scarlet Knights coach said. “I’m grateful that we’re in the Big Ten. I think we can never lose sight of that.”
Some of the coaches even echoed Warren’s talking points. The commissioner observed that Los Angeles is home to the largest chunk of Big Ten alumni outside the Midwest, meaning a group of fans will now find it easier to see their alma maters’ games when their schools travel to face the Bruins or Trojans. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck each emphasized their large alumni bases on the West Coast.
“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘L.A., are you kidding me?’ ” Fleck said. “That’s perfect. … I look at everything through the lens of the University of Minnesota. We have a ton of living alumni out on the West Coast, and now that Big Ten footprint is really stationed there for all of our alumni.”
Fleck also defended the Big Ten against some of the protestations from outside the league about the potential travel ramifications of having teams on the Eastern Seaboard and others within shouting distance of the Pacific Ocean. Fleck, who coached Western Michigan from 2013 to 2016, compared the potential issues to some of the intense travel teams endured in the Mid-American Conference.
“(We played) Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday nights on nine-hour bus rides,” the Golden Gophers coach said. “I’m not sure how many people asked me that question.”
Still, the travel question and how it might affect the athletes has been brought up often enough since the new teams were announced that Warren addressed it on his own, insisting the league would find solutions in the two years before USC and UCLA join officially and pointing out the conference has set up a “readiness committee” to brainstorm scheduling ideas with the Trojans and Bruins.
Warren also suggested the geographical range of the newly enlarged league might be a strength, indicating the Big Ten could put together a TV package of football games starting at noon on the East Coast and ending in the wee hours of the morning. Here, too, he got backup from the league’s current coaches.
“You’re going to wake up watching Big Ten football and go to bed watching Big Ten football,” Fitzgerald said.
Indiana coach Tom Allen, meanwhile, expressed excitement at the possibility of expanding into new markets because of the potential recruiting benefits the exposure could bring, some of which the Hoosiers are already seeing.
“Recruits I’ve talked to were excited,” the sixth-year Hoosiers coach said. “We’ve started talking to kids from California that we weren’t talking to before the announcement. I think it’s going to help, I really do.”
Of course, there are some would have liked the Big Ten to stand pat and stick with the current 14 members. There were a few players, most of whom will no longer be playing college football when the new schools join the league, who wished the Big Ten would have remained as it was.
“I don’t want any teams in the Big Ten,” Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, whose brother Sam Mustipher played for Notre Dame from 2014 to 2018, told Eleven Warriors. “I just think it’s different, we’ve got this Midwest and Northeast grittiness, I don’t want to add any teams, man. I understand they have to do what they have to do.
“But there’s something about traveling to Wisconsin, traveling to Purdue, traveling to Ohio State and Michigan and those teams traveling to us that I just love. I’m not saying I don’t like (realignment), I’m just used to the way it is now. People don’t like to change what they’re used to.”
Even Mustipher admitted, however, the Big Ten should try to add his older brother’s alma mater if it decides to expand further.
“(My brother would) probably tell me if they joined they’d win it all or something like that,” he said. “They’re a Midwest school and a great program, so I can’t argue with that. If they did add them, it would be very good.”
Might the Big Ten expand further? The league is reportedly taking Mustipher’s advice and waiting to see whether it can convince the Irish to make the leap from independence into conference membership. After that decision gets made – it might be a year or two before it does – who knows? Warren decidedly did not rule out the possibility of future expansion, though he insisted the league can be choosy from its current position of strength.
“I get asked every single day what’s next?” the commissioner said. “It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time with our student-athletes, academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any and all decisions that we will make regarding any further expansions.
“We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic, it will add additional value to our conference.”
In an era of significant change in college football, one reality seems fixed: the Big Ten is not going the way of Sears.
“I think the thing I’m probably most pleased about,” Warren told The Associated Press this week, “is that I think people are starting to really understand that when the Big Ten is unified, we are a dominant, powerful force in college athletics.”