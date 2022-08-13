WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue has weapons everywhere on offense.
From All-Big Ten honorees Aidan O’Connell at quarterback and Payne Durham at tight end to reigning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year Charlie Jones at wide receiver to 1,000-yard rusher Kobe Lewis, a Central Michigan transfer, the Boilermakers have the pieces to score points in bunches.
That is, if the offensive line can move bodies in front of those weapons.
With four players possessing starting experience back from last year’s line, a pair of veteran transfers coming in and a redshirt freshman who position coach Dale Williams says has the potential to be “one of the better ones we’ve had around here” ready to move into the starting lineup, that’s exactly what this front plans to do.
“I think we can be one of the best O-lines we’ve had here in a couple of years,” center Gus Hartwig said. “We’ve got experience, we’re physical and we’ve got a lot of good players. I think we can take that next step and not be winning in spite of but winning because of (the offensive line).”
Hartwig is Purdue’s most decorated lineman, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree last season who landed on the Rimington Trophy watch list this year. The award is given to the best center in the country.
But some scouting services – principally Pro Football Focus – didn’t even have Hartwig on their preseason All-Big Ten lists, ranking him below three other centers in the league (including Bishop Dwenger graduate Joe Tippmann at Wisconsin). Williams has made sure Hartwig doesn’t forget that.
“He wants to be the best and right now, certain people say he’s not the best center in the Big Ten,” said Williams, who has held been the Boiler line coach since 2017. “I just show him the grades, I go, ‘This is what other people think of you’ and that motivates the kid.”
Hartwig will likely start next to left guard Spencer Holstege and left tackle Eric Miller for the second straight season. On the other side of the line, Cam Craig is expected to start at left tackle after two appearances in the starting 11 last year. Only right guard Marcus Mbow, the aforementioned redshirt freshman, is new to the lineup.
All of that familiarity makes communication easier and the line’s reaction faster.
“Spencer and I have played next to each other for, this’ll be the third year now, so I know what he’s thinking,” Hartwig said. “He likes this step here, he does this. Just seeing everything through the same lens and seeing all five of us think like Coach Williams thinks and being on the same page overall. And then in the locker room, we’re a lot closer, there’s more camaraderie, we’re more together. It’s just a really close group.”
The Boilermakers were excellent in pass blocking last season, ranking 24th in the country in sack percentage (proportion of dropbacks the quarterback is sacked), but were seventh-worst in the whole country in “line yards” (the portion of a run’s yards credited to the offensive line). This year, improved run-blocking has been a focus, with plenty of goal-line drills in practice.
“It’s a point of pride for us, we want to convert (short-yardage) situations,” Miller said. “That’s something we need to improve on. … For us, it has be about toughness and showing we can get it done. We’ve come up with different ways to run the ball and we’ve schemed some things, but we want to be able to line up and run the ball.
“Obviously our MO is going to be to throw the football around, but we have to keep everybody honest and be able to run the football, as well.”
The Boilermakers have had plenty of competition for playing time on the line this offseason, with transfers Daniel Johnson (from Kent State) and Sione Finau (Florida International) bringing even more starting experience and depth to the group.
But all the motivation the Boiler linemen really need is the thought of paving the way for the array of skill talent around them.
“It makes everybody happy,” Mbow said of the level of explosiveness on offense. “We’re starting to get more push off the ball and we’re starting to see more big plays on offense. It makes everything more worth it and more exciting when you’re out here and you see more smiles, making more noise and it’s just a good feeling.”
Quick hitters
Purdue tight end Garrett Miller suffered a torn ACL in practice this week and will miss the season, according to multiple reports. Miller was slated to be Purdue’s backup tight end and caught 20 passes for 174 yards last season. … Nose tackle Damarjhe Lewis, an Indiana transfer, suffered an ankle injury that is thought to be season-ending. He had eight tackles, including one for loss last season.Quarterback Michael Alaimo, expected to be third-string this season executed some QB runs in practice Friday. Last season, Austin Burton was usually the team’s running quarterback. ... One of the best plays of the day was a long pass from Alaimo to receiver Andrew Sowinski. Sowinski made a nifty double move to get wide open – helped by a strong Alaimo pump fake – and the redshirt sophomore quarterback hit him in stride 30 yards downfield. ... Hartwig believes the Boiler defensive line can be very good this season and praised Snider grad Lawrence Johnson, a fifth-year senior nose tackle, specifically: “LJ and Branson (Deen) give us a good look every day. It’s tough to block those guys and it’s going to be tough for other lines to block those guys.