A trio of players from Grace College’s women’s basketball team were named to the All-Crossroads League team Wednesday.
Karlee Feldman became the first player in program history to be named the Crossroads League Defensive Player of the Year. Feldman was also named to the First Team All-Crossroads League and the Crossroads League All-Defensive Team.
Feldman led the Lady Lancers in points (16.0). She led the league in rebounds (12.0), field goal percentage (62%) and blocks (2.3).
For the second consecutive season, Maddie Ryman also earned First Team All-Crossroads League recognition. Ryman was a consistent contributor to Grace’s offense this season and continued her climb up Grace’s all-time scoring list. She now sits fourth in all-time scoring (1,698).
Earning a Second Team All-Crossroads League nod was junior Kiersten Findley. Findley started all 30 games for Grace and finished top 20 in the conference in points (11.7) and assists (2.6). This is Findley’s second appearance on the All-Crossroads League Team.
Grace (21-9) awaits the announcement of a potential at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament. The NAIA will announce the 64-team field at 7 p.m. Thursday on the NAIA’s YouTube and facebook pages.