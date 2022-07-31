Most kids are hoping to receive a car for graduation, but Paige Rogers’ folks also threw in the pit crew.
The 2021 Concordia graduate loves driving a race car so much, her parents took her to Speed Week in New Smyna Beach, Florida, as a graduation present in February, and the soon-to-be 19-year-old held her own competing against much more experienced drivers over five days. She qualified to compete in races of up to 30 cars and managed to finish in the middle of the pack during her first taste of major competition.
No one expected Rogers to win, but she pushed her right foot down a little further on the way to gaining more confidence. The experience encouraged her to apply for NASCAR’s Rev Racing program, which helps women and minority drivers break into the sport.
But Rogers is not just waiting for an opportunity. When she didn’t receive any response from her emails after a few weeks, she drove nine hours over spring break to the headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.
“I said, ‘What do I have to do to get here? There is no other option, no Plan B, no Plan C, this is what I want to do,’ ” Rogers said. “He said, ‘I’ve never had anyone drive that far.’ ”
She was polite but firm, perhaps understanding that if she doesn’t believe in and push for herself, then no one else will. The people in the shop said they’d never had anyone actually come in the front door asking questions before. They also liked the way she knew her way under the hood of a car and not just behind the wheel.
In fact, they were so impressed they asked Rogers to come back in two weeks and set her up to meet Daytona 500 race director Jusan Hamilton, who has become something of a mentor. She’ll find out in September if she qualified for the next step in the program.
“A lot of people don’t get it,” she said. “When you love a sport, you have to give it your all. I don’t do it once a week for nine hours. I work seven days a week. It comes down to passion. … I have given up so many different things in my life to get to where I want to be.”
It’s really her dad’s fault. Jeff Anderson used to compete at Baer Field Speedway, and one day he brought a go-kart home for Paige to try. She drove that for a few years and then took a break before deciding she really wanted to drive a regular late-model car when she was 14. By the time she was 15, Rogers was driving at Angola Motor Speedway, and now she competes all over the Midwest every weekend, building a resume race by race. She’s been Rocket Rogers ever since.
She’s also working every day in Tony Dager’s racing shop helping maintain eight cars, including her own.
“She’s not there yet, but every time we go to the race track she improves because she pays attention, she listens and she wants it bad enough,” said Dager, who owns New Haven’s Economy Auto Parts when he’s not driving. “She is 100% better than what she was when we started. With her attitude and the way she carries herself and how passionate she is, that’s why I feel that she could go someplace.”
She’s also picking the brains of everyone she meets, particularly engine builder and crew chief Alan Chalfant, who runs the shop and tries to keep Rogers busy. He’s been part of the local racing scene for more than 35 years.
“She wants it so bad and is going to learn and do whatever it takes,” Chalfant said. “She’s pretty d--- good for no longer than she’s been doing it. The last year she’s come a long, long ways from knowing nothing to where there’s a lot of stuff she knows now what guys who have been doing this five, 10, 15 years don’t know.”
Chalfant said Rogers can get her nails done in the morning and by afternoon they’ll be dirty and greasy from working in the shop.
“I’m glad that there’s someone younger that I can teach this stuff and who finally wants to learn,” he said. “Most of the younger generation, … all they want to do is drive. She sure wears me out sometimes, but when you teach her something, she keeps a hold of it. Us older guys are getting fewer and farther between.”
Rogers tried to find a “normal” life away from racing. After interning at Parkview Hospital her senior year, she started last fall at the University of Saint Francis to become a physician assistant.
“I love talking to people, I love meeting people and I loved helping people, and I was like, this is what I should try to do,” she said. “It’s just not the same. I’m sitting in biology thinking about how I can make my car go faster. I couldn’t give it up.
“Racing is my passion, it is my calling that the Lord has brought into my life. You need to go out and do whatever makes you happy. This is it for me, it’s what I love.”
Now she’s switched to a marketing major, which could help her promote her racing.
The odd thing is, all the men who are much older than her laugh and enjoy her company because they relate to her, even recognizing a bit of their younger selves in her passion. They figure they might as well help her or they’ll get run over.
“She wants it so bad,” Dager said. “She lives it and dreams it and that’s all she wants to do. That’s why we do what we do for her, because we love her. She’s just a passionate, fun, great person.”