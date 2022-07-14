Trevor Finch, a native of Fort Wayne, has signed with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Finch, 24, had two goals and four points as a forward in 14 games last season for Columbus of the FPHL, after a college career at the University of Oklahoma.
“I’m very excited to be signed with the Sea Wolves organization. I had a blast playing in that arena last season,” Finch said in a news release. “The fans were amazing and the barn was electric. I can’t wait for it to be my home, and for me to be a part of the Sea Wolves.”
Finch, 5-foot-5, 147 pounds, was scoreless in nine games last season for Quad City of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League.
“We think Trevor will be a big part of our offense and a big hit with the Sea Wolves faithful,” Sea Wolves coach and general manager Phil Esposito said in the release.
baseball
Around MLBMariners rookie Julio Rodríguez will compete in the Home Run Derby. … The Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted coach John Schneider to interim manager.
basketball
Sun top Fever
In Indianapolis, Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 19 points to move into 12th on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 89-81.
colleges
PFW adds track assistant
Myles Tyler has joined the Purdue Fort Wayne track and field program as an assistant coach. He most recently was an assistant coach at Oakland since November 2019.
cycling
Moves made in mountains of Tour
The first big mountain stage shook things up at the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted toward the end of the 11th stage and lost the yellow jersey. Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard of team Jumbo-Visma claimed the famed jersey.
football
Bears get receiver from Patriots
The Bears are acquiring receiver N’Keal Harry, a former first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots, in a trade for their 2024 seventh-round pick.
Golf
City tourney deadline nears
The deadline to sign up for the Fort Wayne Golf Association’s City Championship, including the qualifying event, is 5 p.m. July 21. Information can be found at fwga.com. The qualifier will be at Brookwood Golf Club on July 23, and the championship will be at Autumn Ridge Golf Course on Aug. 5-7.
Hockey
Komets news
Justin Vaive, a member of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team, has re-signed with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones. … Nick Jermain, who began last season with the Komets, has re-signed with the Maine Mariners. … Former Komets forward Spencer Smallman has signed a two-way contract with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Smallman helped the Chicago Wolves to the AHL championship last season.