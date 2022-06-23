Lauren Johnson finished ninth in her 1500 preliminary heat at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 4:20.04 on Thursday night. That time was good for 25th overall. Johnson, a Huntington resident and Huntington University cross country coach who has qualified for the national meet every year since 2010, was not among the 12 runners to advance to Saturday's finals.
She was the only area athlete to compete on the first night of the national championships.
DeKalb graduate and Tokyo Olympian Rachel Dincoff (discus) and Leo graduate Sophie Gutermuth (pole vault) are both scheduled to compete this evening.