While the TinCaps saw their 10-game streak with a home run end Thursday, some late fireworks secured a 9-5 victory over the Beloit SkyCarp in front of an announced crowd of 5,485 at Parkview Field.
Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Fort Wayne took advantage of SkyCarp reliever Jorge Mercedes’ inability to locate the strike zone. Mercedes departed the game after failing to retire any of the five batters he faced, giving two hits and three walks. Each of those runners would ultimately score, turning the three-run deficit into a 7-5 lead.
“This group of hitters have controlled the strike zone for the most part, all year,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “Some nights we don’t hit with runners in scoring position and we don’t cash in on the traffic we put on the bases, but tonight we did. We’ve had traffic on the base paths all year, and that’s all you can ask.”
Fort Wayne (10-20) added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. After a leadoff single from Kervin Pichardo, Justin Farmer followed with an RBI double. Farmer, who reached base four times thanks to a trio of walks before the run-scoring hit, then stole third before a one-out Marcos Castanon sacrifice fly.
Those arriving early witnessed plenty of offense as well, with the teams combining for seven hits, five runs and a hit batsman as the SkyCarp (18-11) took a 3-2 lead after one inning. And with TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga – the youngest player in the Midwest League at 19 years, 162 days entering play on Thursday – laboring after three successive singles in the second, the young hurler induced an inning-ending, and ultimately calming, double play.
From there, Lizarraga cruised, retiring the side in order the next three innings to log his highest pitch count of the season to date.
“We had a guy up in the bullpen in the first inning,” Mathews said. “But he gutted his way out of that, gutted his way out of the second, and then kind of cruised through the next three (innings). I was pleased with not only the performance, but also the grit he showed after those first two innings.”
Fort Wayne’s seventh-inning barrage spoiled a Hoosier homecoming of sorts for Beloit starter Gabe Bierman. The Jeffersonville native, who pitched his way to an All-Big Ten performance at Indiana University before getting selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, settled after giving up two runs in the first, scattering two walks and a double throughout his final five innings.
Notes: The TinCaps played for the second straight day without the services of 2021 first round draft pick Jackson Merrill with what the team described as a non-COVID illness. Mathews expects Merrill to return to the lineup today. … Fort Wayne celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night, sporting their alternate “Manzanas Luchadoras” jerseys. Beloit joined in those efforts, ditching the SkyCarp moniker for “Paletas”, or Popsicles, for the evening.