Jack Hamilton put an exclamation point on Adams Central’s second straight unbeaten season in Allen County Athletic Conference play, returning the second-half kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown in the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets’ 42-7 victory over Woodlan Friday in Woodburn.
Adams Central (9-0, 6-0) improved to 43-4 in ACAC play the past eight years. A fourth-quarter score helped the Warriors (4-5, 2-4) avoid the shutout.
CARROLL 45, WAYNE 8: At Wayne Stadium, the Class 6A No. 6 Chargers scored 45 unanswered points to end the game and wrap up a perfect regular season (9-0, 9-0 SAC). A Harold Mack 8-yard reception gave the Generals (2-7, 2-7) their sole touchdown.
NORTH SIDE 48, CONCORDIA 21: At Chambers Field, Jontae Lambert’s 55-yard first-quarter touchdown run put the Class 5A No. 7 Legends (7-2, 7-2 SAC) up 21-0, breaking the school’s single-season rushing record, a mark that stood for 42 years. Lambert has 1,822 yards. Tim Hines rushed for 1,591 yards in 1980. Lambert ended with 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
SNIDER 52, BISHOP LUERS 7: At Spuller Stadium, the Class 5A No. 2 Panthers (8-1, 8-1 SAC) rolled up 509 yards, with Luke Haupert throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 12 completions. Isaac Zay caught six passes and the lone touchdown for the Knights (4-5, 4-5).
BISHOP DWENGER 45, NORTHROP 20: At Shields Field, Carter Minix returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown for the Saints (6-3, 6-3 SAC). The Bruins (1-8, 1-8) rushed for 202 yards.
HOMESTEAD 49, SOUTH SIDE 6: At Weicker Stadium, Kam Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and 140 yards for the Spartans (5-4, 5-4 SAC), while Larrenz Tabron threw for 182 yards for the Archers (0-9, 0-9).
LEO 41, DEKALB 17: In Leo-Cedarville, the Lions secured third place in the Northeast 8 and improved to 9-0 all time against the Barons since joining the conference thanks to a school-record 301 rushing yards from Max Loeffler. Kylar Decker threw for two touchdowns for Leo (6-3, 5-2). Tegan Irk passed for 285 yards for DeKalb (3-6, 2-5).
HERITAGE 42, JAY COUNTY 7: In Monroeville, the host Patriots wrapped up a runner-up finish in the ACAC, matching their best regular-season win total since 2015. Isaac Nagy ran for 99 yards and three touchdowns for Heritage (6-3, 5-1).
BLUFFTON 28, LAKELAND 7: In Bluffton, Anthony Cruz rushed 28 times for 159 yards and two scores for the Tigers (5-4).
SOUTH ADAMS 49, SOUTHERN WELLS 8: In Poneto, the Class A No. 9 Starfires (7-2, 4-2 ACAC) got three TD passes from Owen Wanner. The Raiders finished the regular season 0-9, 0-6.
GARRETT 40, CENTRAL NOBLE 23: In Garrett, Robert Koskie rushed for three touchdowns for the Railroaders (2-7), while Devin Hiestand ran for a 53-yard score for the Cougars (2-7).
WARSAW 35, NORTHRIDGE 21: In Middlebury, the Tigers won the season-ending matchup to secure third place in the NLC despite missing 10 players due to suspension. German Flores-Ortega scored five touchdowns for Warsaw (7-2, 5-2).