The Flying Jets show no signs of getting grounded anytime soon. Class A’s second-ranked Adams Central scored early and often throughout the first half in knocking off No. 9 South Adams, 55-20, in Monroe in Sectional 44 semifinal play Friday.
After jumping ahead 14-0 after one quarter, the Jets (11-0) erupted for 34 second-quarter points to take a 48-7 halftime lead against the Starfires (8-3). Adams Central will face Northfield (6-5) for the sectional championship this Friday.
Class 6A
CARROLL 35, PENN 7: In Mishawaka, the Chargers took the matchup of top-10 teams in dominant fashion, holding the No. 10 Kingsmen (7-3) to just 114 yards of offense. Jimmy Sullivan threw for 201 yards and two scores for No. 5 Carroll (10-0).
WARSAW 14, ELKHART 9: In Warsaw, the Tigers (8-2) secured the victory on a 2-yard touchdown run by Drew Sullivan with 4:56 left.
FISHERS 49, NORTHROP 7: At Spuller Stadium, the Tigers claimed the first-ever meeting between the schools thanks to 28 first-quarter points. Keone Bates’ 11-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run helped the Bruins (1-9) avoid the shutout.
HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 35, HOMESTEAD 0: In Fishers, the top-ranked Royals led 21-0 at halftime to secure a date against rival Fishers in the sectional title game. The Spartans (5-5) finished the year at .500.
Class 5A
NORTH SIDE 49, ANDERSON 9: At Chambers Field, Jontae Lambert’s third touchdown of the night, a 64-yard effort, helped him go over 2,000 rushing yards on the season to aid the No. 7 Legends (8-2).
Class 4A
LEO 42, EAST NOBLE 13: In Kendallville, Max Loeffler rushed for 219 yards and three scores, Brock Schott returned a fumble 52 yards for a score and the Lions (8-3) won in much more dominating fashion than the 28-21 regular-season contest Sept. 16. Michael Mosley rushed for 126 yards for the Knights (5-6).
COLUMBIA CITY 49, DEKALB 7: In Columbia City, the No. 9 Eagles (10-1) posted 42 points before halftime to dismiss the Barons (4-7).
MISSISSINEWA 62, HUNTINGTON NORTH 35: In Huntington, the Indians (8-3) scored the game’s final 20 points – all in the game’s final eight minutes – to advance past the Vikings (3-8).
Class 3A
KNOX 22, WEST NOBLE 0: In Knox, the Redskins (8-3) scored two touchdowns off of turnovers to knock off the Chargers (8-3).
NORWELL 37, CONCORDIA 0: At Zollner Stadium, the No. 4 Knights (10-1) improved upon last season’s 27-0 victory in the sectional semifinals over the Cadets (4-7), getting a pair of rushing touchdowns from Lleyton Bailey.
YORKTOWN 22, GARRETT 13: In Yorktown, the Tigers (8-3) advanced to the championship despite 135 rushing yards and two scores from Robert Koskie of the Railroaders (3-8).
Class 2A
BISHOP LUERS 42, CHURUBUSCO 9: In Churubusco, the Knights (6-5) improved to 8-0 all time against the Eagles (8-3), getting running touchdowns in both halves from R.J. Hogue.
EASTSIDE 42, MANCHESTER 21: In North Manchester, Carsen Jacobs rushed for three scores as the No. 8 Blazers led 35-7 at halftime.
BLUFFTON 29, TIPTON 18: In Tipton, Anthony Cruz’s 205-yard rushing night propelled the Tigers (7-4) to the sectional championship game.