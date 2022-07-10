Parades are great, but they’re not everyone’s speed.
So before the Three Rivers Festival Parade hit the streets of Fort Wayne on Saturday morning, nearly 400 runners and walkers raced past early-arriving parade spectators in the 27th annual Runners on Parade 5K.
This year, the event also served as the Road Runners Club of America Indiana State 5K Championship.
Noah Steffen, a 23-year-old who ran at Grand Valley State, was part of sizable lead pack that held together for at least half of the race. He crossed the finish line on Columbia Street first in 15:01.0, and 23-year-old Noah Acker of Kendallville was right behind him, finishing second in 15:03.3. Aaron Combs, 30, was third in 15:06.2.
“The first mile went out a little slow, and then we picked it up on the lead pack through about two miles,” Steffen said. “Right at about two-and-a-quarter miles is where I made a little move to go to the front and took off from there and was lucky enough to make it to the finish line before anyone else caught me.”
Steffen, who raced in a maroon Cadets singlet, says he ran in the same event when he was a high school student at Concordia.
“I just started my marathon training, so this is kind of the first step on that training process, to come out here and hurt a little bit,” Steffen said.
Lauren Johnson, who competed last month in the 1,500 meters at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, was the women’s winner in 16:14.4 – about 11 seconds faster than her winning time from 2021.
“It’s close to home and one of the bigger races in the area,” said Johnson, who coaches cross country and track at Huntington University. “It’s just fun to come out. For me, it’s usually in the middle of my track season, so I’ll come out and do a longer race than the distance I usually run, and it’s a good fitness test.”
Johnson finished 20 seconds behind Conyer Wilson, a 16-year-old from Fort Wayne who was the only runner under 18 to finish in the top 10, and six seconds in front of Drew Sillaway of Kendallville.
“I was happy with my time today, it’s basically pretty close to what I ran last year,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately I felt like I was running between groups, so I was kind of by myself a lot. It would have been nice to have some people to run with.”
Yvette Rojas, 24, from Ligonier, was the second women’s finisher in 17:20.8, and Laura Zenger, 31, from Fort Wayne, was third in 17:22.1.
Shaun Hamilton, 43, from Pleasant Lake, was the men’s masters winner in 16:53.9, and Hidi Gaff, 41, from Fort Wayne, was the women’s masters winner in 18:05.7.
Kenya Leitch, a 13-year-old from Columbia City, finished sixth in the women’s standings in 18:23.6 – an impressive finish for a runner who still has a year to go before entering high school.
“I thought I did pretty well,” said Leitch, who said she has raced in a number of 5Ks in recent years and runs cross country and track at her middle school.
She said she enjoys these community races, which in this case included entrants ages 3 through 84.
“It helps me push myself, because there’s a lot more competition around me, and it’s just easier to push myself to get faster,” Leitch said.