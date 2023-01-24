Rob Brown, who was a broadcaster with the defunct Fort Wayne Fury basketball team, will receive the 2023 Marv Bates Award as Sportscaster of the Year from the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.

Brown now calls games for the ISC Sports Network, covering high school and college sports. The ISSA’s Hall of Fame class in 2023 will include Mark Ambrogi, Rick Bozich, Richard Langford, Jim Peters, Bud Shippee and Harold Welter.

Don Fischer, voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, will receive the Ron Lemasters Lifetime Achievement Award.

jcohn@jg.net

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.