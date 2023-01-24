Rob Brown, who was a broadcaster with the defunct Fort Wayne Fury basketball team, will receive the 2023 Marv Bates Award as Sportscaster of the Year from the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.
Brown now calls games for the ISC Sports Network, covering high school and college sports. The ISSA’s Hall of Fame class in 2023 will include Mark Ambrogi, Rick Bozich, Richard Langford, Jim Peters, Bud Shippee and Harold Welter.
Don Fischer, voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, will receive the Ron Lemasters Lifetime Achievement Award.