DALLAS – Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant’s eight-game suspension for brandishing a gun in a Denver nightclub on Instagram Live on March 4 is over and he was expected to be on the bench with the team for Monday’s home game against Dallas.
He could play Wednesday, depending on his conditioning. No matter when he comes back to the Grizzlies, his teammates, including former Purdue Fort Wayne standout Jon Konchar, will continue to have his back.
“Yeah, we support him no matter what. Just hoping he gets back sometime soon, so we can get into the postseason and move on,” Konchar said.
“It’s part of being a pro and a next-man-up mentality. It’s being ready when your number’s getting called.”
Morant’s time away from the team meant a little more playing time for Konchar initially as he averaged 21 minutes over the first three post-Morant contests and averaged 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. But he scored just four points over the next five entering Monday and was scoreless in the Grizzlies’ last two games.
Konchar, 23, is in his fourth season with Memphis. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, an arrangement where a player splits his time between the NBA and G League. For the Grizzlies, their affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, is in neighboring Southaven, Mississippi, a setup which works well for both clubs.
“(The G League) was very valuable. Coach Jason March helped me a lot,” Konchar said. “Just seeing the system, how it’s run because they run the same offense/defense down there (helped a lot). The players I played with helped me a lot too. We were really good for a G League team. Playing with them helped me a lot.”
As a rookie, he played 19 games for the Grizzlies. That number jumped to 43 in 2020-2021 and to 72 games last season, which included seven starts. This season, the ex-Mastodon has appeared in 59 games (27 starts) and is averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
And there’s not a bigger fan of Konchar’s than Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.
“Ultimate glue guy, ultimate team guy,” Jenkins said. “Ultimate Swiss Army guy. He’s a great example of a guy who started as a two-way for us, got a lot of opportunities at the G-League level. His role’s evolved over the last couple of years. He’s a guy we rely on a lot now, especially defensively being a Swiss Army knife who’s guarding pick and roll handlers, off-ball screen guys.”
For Konchar, his ascension in the Memphis organization comes down to one simple thing: focus.
“I just prided myself on doing the little things. I started with defense,” he said. “I’ve been a pretty good defensive player this year versus the previous years. I pride myself on defense and that leads to easy offense and transition stuff for us. We’re a really good transition team. Happy to give that stuff for our team.”
His four years at PFW were impressive. Not only did he earn first-team All-Summit League honors in each of his four seasons, but he also left as the school’s all-time leading scorer and was honored with “John Konchar Day” in March 2019. (Jarred Godfrey overtook Konchar for the all-time scoring record at PFW in February.)
“It’s awesome. I spent five years there, had a lot of great relationships with the staff, my teammates, everybody around Purdue University Fort Wayne,” Konchar said. “I love the city. It’s a pretty big city but has everything. I’m a big fan of it.”
When asked how he’s changed most since his days as a Mastodon, the humble Konchar admitted the bulk of his changes have come on the court.
“I haven’t really changed off the court, guess I’ve gotten some tattoos and stuff. On the court, I played point guard my last years in college and now I’m in an off-the-ball role, a spot-up shooter,” he said. “Just bring the energy every night and go from there.”
Of course, his versatility and willingness to fill whatever role his coach asks him is nothing new for this four-year NBA veteran.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I played the three and the four. Then, I played point guard. So, I saw that in college, whatever my coach needed the most, I filled that position,” he said. “That helped me getting into the NBA being able to adapt and play the three, four, two, one, whichever. I can bring the ball up sometimes, whatever’s needed I’ll do.”
Naturally, he’s exactly the sort of player NBA coaches like Jenkins want on their roster and in their organization.
“He’s a guy that assumes any different role. It’s playing the two, the three, the four,” Jenkins said. “It’s playing off the bench. It’s starting at times over the last two years. He’s the ultimate team guy and he goes about his business the same way, just whatever the team needs. He’s a huge impact player for us.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.