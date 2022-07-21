The Fort Wayne Champs were eliminated from The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday after an 87-78 round of 32 loss to Xavier Regional No. 1 seed Florida TNT.
Former Ball State standout Tayler Persons led the Champs with 16 points in front of an announced crowd of 1,111 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
The fifth-seeded Champs were level with Florida at the end of the third quarter but were outscored 24-15 in the untimed final period and lost on a free throw that pushed TNT to the game-ending total. TBT utilizes the Elam Ending, which uses a target score rather than a timed clock in the fourth quarter.
Former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks poured in 12 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Champs.
BASKETBALL
Snubbed Boston says no to ESPN
South Carolina consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston turned down a late invitation to the ESPY awards show, saying the offer was even more hurtful than not being asked to attend. Boston helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA title by defeating Connecticut in April.
Hornets player pleads not guilty
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony domestic violence charges filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.
COLLEGES
Texas A&M player faces 3 charges
Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records. Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and booked into the Brazos County jail. He posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday, jail records show.
CYCLING
Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey
Tadej Pogacar claimed a third stage win as he sprinted away from Jonas Vingegaard in the punishing last climb of a grueling trek in the Pyrenees but failed to take significant time out of the Tour de France leader Vingegaard.
GOLF
Stenson loses Ryder captaincy
The Ryder Cup captaincy of Henrik Stenson lasted all of four months. Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches when the Swede chose the guaranteed money of the Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf League over the Ryder Cup.
HORSE RACING
Taiba favored in Haskell Stakes
Taiba is the 7-5 favorite over the undefeated Jack Christopher in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on Saturday in Oceanport, New Jersey. The race is the first major race for 3-year-olds following the Triple Crown.
SOCCER
Local club playing for league title
Kelly Field at Fort Wayne Sport Club will host the Ohio Valley Premier League Grand Final on Saturday. The Sport Club-sponsored 1927 SC (9-0-1), champions of the River Division, will take on the Valley Division champion West Virginia Highlanders (8-0-2) at 1 pm. Admission is $10 per car for a matchup featuring the top two scorers in the OVPL in 1927 SC’s Seth Mahlmeister and the Highlanders’ Richie Afolayanka.
TENNIS
Venus Williams to play in Toronto
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month in Toronto.