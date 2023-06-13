The Fort Wayne Champs, a locally-based team that competes annually in the $1-million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, will hold an open tryout June 29.
The first-ever tryout, which will result in at least one roster spot, will be at OPS Dupont and include a maximum of 40 players.
"We are excited to host this open tryout for the Fort Wayne Champs and witness the incredible talent that exists within the Fort Wayne community and surrounding areas," general manager Garrett Martz said in a news release.
"We are seeking players who are ready to contribute to the Champs' success in The Basketball Tournament. This tryout is an opportunity for players to showcase their abilities, and we encourage area hoopers to take advantage of this chance to join the Fort Wayne Champs.”
Martz, part of the Potter Sports Group, which represents basketball players as agents, added that the tryout, which costs $150 per player, will be “scouted by industry professionals, potentially opening doors to further basketball opportunities.”
To sign up, visit: https://shorturl.at/dfFHY.
The Champs have competed in TBT since 2015, when they made the semifinals, and are 11-7 in the single-elimination tournament. They’ll play this year in the Cincinnati regional July 22-25.
Players on the current roster include former Mad Ants players Stephan Hicks and Sadiel Rojas, and former Ball State player Tayler Persons.