Fort Wayne FC will face newly-founded Northern Indiana FC on Saturday, July 8 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis. Known as the Travelers, Northern Indiana FC is coached by current USF men’s soccer coach Mamba Chisoni.
Chisoni, who coached Fort Wayne FC’s fellow USL League Two club member South Bend Lions in 2022, will be joined on the Northern Indiana coaching staff by Thiago Pinto, his assistant at South Bend and the head coach of the Bethel men’s soccer program since 2009.
The friendly on July 8 will replace the previously-scheduled friendly against Inter Detroit on Friday, June 23, due to changes with Inter Detroit’s Midwest Premier League schedule.
Season ticket members will see the Northern Indiana FC match included with their ticket package, while FWFC announced on Friday that any tickets purchased for the Inter Detroit friendly will be honored for the match against Northern Indiana FC.